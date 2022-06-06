WATCH: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Mother fetching underage daughter at groove goes viral
Boxer Simiso “Gandaganda” Buthelezi has been hospitalised after he fell unconscious during a tournament on Sunday.
Buthelezi became unconscious in the 10th and final round for the WBF All Africa Lightweight Title at Greyville Convention Centre.
Watch the video below:
Very scary in South Africa please 🙏🏼 for Simiso Buthelezi (4-1). At 2:43 of the 10th & final round, Siphesihle Mntungwa (7-1-2) falls through the ropes but then Buthelezi appears to lose his understanding of the present situation. Mntungwa takes the WBF African lightweight title pic.twitter.com/YhfCI623LB— Tim Boxeo (@TimBoxeo) June 5, 2022
Listen to what else has gone viral below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/innovatedcaptures/innovatedcaptures1503/innovatedcaptures150300070/37494768-boxing-gloves-or-martial-arts-gear-on-a-black-background.jpg
More from Local
Where can we be safe if not at home? Latest crime stats make for grim reading
Criminologist Professor Nirmala Gopal speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the dramatic increase in GBV-related crimes in South Africa.Read More
WATCH: Mother fetching underage daughter at groove goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'He enabled everybody to just laugh,' former colleagues remember John Berks
Former Primedia CEO Stan Katz, veteran broadcaster Jenny Crwys-Williams and former 702 Breakfast Talk Show host John Robbie pay homage to the late John Berks.Read More
'I am horrified Presidency showed Baleni threat letter and bullet to the world'
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne says publishing the letter has stroked the threatener's ego.Read More
How to effect a citizen's arrest
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marlise Wooldridge, criminal law specialist at Stegmanns Incorporated, about how to carry out a citizen's arrest.Read More
Ramaphosa dodges questions on details of farm robbery probe
African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is staying mum on details of an investigation into a suspicious robbery at his Limpopo farm.Read More
How to beat the high cost of living in South Africa
The steep increases in the price of petrol, as well as other basic goods like oil, have seen consumers digging deep into their pockets and cutting down on a number of basic essentials.Read More
John Berks remembered as a pioneer of South African talk radio
CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills remembers the legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks who passed away at the age of 80.Read More
Is compostable packaging GOOD or BAD for the environment?
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Melanie Ludwig, member of the Organics Recycling Association of SA.Read More
More from Sport
Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair
Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hairRead More
Cyclists, runners police demand action after victimisation by thugs, motorists
Safer Routes Forum march organiser Lubabalo James Mnyaka says they need police visibility especially when it is quiet and dangerous.Read More
'Heineken Cup to be the world’s top competition, now that SA teams are in it'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za.Read More
The politics of sport: when does the 'good game' go bad?
Lester Kiewit speaks to political analyst and author Richard Calland on the politics of sport and the complexities that come with it for its devout supporters.Read More
20 years on: The legacy of Hansie Cronje
The disgraced former Proteas captain died at the age of 32 when the cargo plane he was a passenger in crashed in the Outeniqua Mountains, outside George in the Western Cape.Read More
Should sports featuring SA national teams be free-to-air? The ANC thinks so
John Perlman spoke to the ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for broadcasters.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs appoint former player Arthur Zwane as new head coach
Zwane previously served as the head coach on a temporary basis, including as recently as April following the departure of Stuart Baxter for the final seven league matches of the 2021/22 season.Read More
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight
Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement officials.Read More
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured
Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to mid-1980s. However, due to the colour of his skin, he was not eligible to represent his country.Read More