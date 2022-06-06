WATCH: Mother fetching underage daughter at groove goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

A video of a mother fetching her daughter at a party has gone viral.

The other in a pink nightgown is seen dragging the tipsy young girl by the shoulder and escorting her home.

The video has had mixed views on social media.

Watch the video below:

She went to fetch her daughter at a grove 😭😭😱 pic.twitter.com/Yd36beH7k4 — Collen (@Collen_KM) June 5, 2022

Honestly as much as the situation is embarrassing but the mother did what a mother is supposed to do! The girl doesn’t even look like she’s over 18, yet I’m reading some people in the comments saying they feel for her😕 — Donaldo Jnr (@DanielTshifhiwa) June 5, 2022

This is totally wrong, bcz de video is trending, people will laugh at her even at school, she won't concentrate, she can end up 😭😭😭doing something wrong for her self — Ndzalama (@Ndzalam57524508) June 5, 2022

