WATCH: Mother fetching underage daughter at groove goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral
A video of a mother fetching her daughter at a party has gone viral.
The other in a pink nightgown is seen dragging the tipsy young girl by the shoulder and escorting her home.
The video has had mixed views on social media.
Watch the video below:
She went to fetch her daughter at a grove 😭😭😱 pic.twitter.com/Yd36beH7k4— Collen (@Collen_KM) June 5, 2022
Honestly as much as the situation is embarrassing but the mother did what a mother is supposed to do! The girl doesn’t even look like she’s over 18, yet I’m reading some people in the comments saying they feel for her😕— Donaldo Jnr (@DanielTshifhiwa) June 5, 2022
This is totally wrong, bcz de video is trending, people will laugh at her even at school, she won't concentrate, she can end up 😭😭😭doing something wrong for her self— Ndzalama (@Ndzalam57524508) June 5, 2022
Listen to what else has gone viral below:
More from Local
Where can we be safe if not at home? Latest crime stats make for grim reading
Criminologist Professor Nirmala Gopal speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the dramatic increase in GBV-related crimes in South Africa.Read More
WATCH: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'He enabled everybody to just laugh,' former colleagues remember John Berks
Former Primedia CEO Stan Katz, veteran broadcaster Jenny Crwys-Williams and former 702 Breakfast Talk Show host John Robbie pay homage to the late John Berks.Read More
'I am horrified Presidency showed Baleni threat letter and bullet to the world'
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne says publishing the letter has stroked the threatener's ego.Read More
How to effect a citizen's arrest
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marlise Wooldridge, criminal law specialist at Stegmanns Incorporated, about how to carry out a citizen's arrest.Read More
Ramaphosa dodges questions on details of farm robbery probe
African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is staying mum on details of an investigation into a suspicious robbery at his Limpopo farm.Read More
How to beat the high cost of living in South Africa
The steep increases in the price of petrol, as well as other basic goods like oil, have seen consumers digging deep into their pockets and cutting down on a number of basic essentials.Read More
John Berks remembered as a pioneer of South African talk radio
CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills remembers the legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks who passed away at the age of 80.Read More
Is compostable packaging GOOD or BAD for the environment?
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Melanie Ludwig, member of the Organics Recycling Association of SA.Read More