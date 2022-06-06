Doctors, engineers continue to seek better opportunities abroad





The high rate of unemployment, lack of opportunities, and crime are some of the factors that are pushing away professionals from South Africa to seek better opportunities abroad.

Some of the professionals are always ready to pack their passports, visas and luggage. These include doctors, chartered accountants and engineers.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela Show, some listeners through the #702OpenLine, has expressed that the socio-economic challenges remain the main factor in seeking solace outside of South Africa.

One caller told Manyathela that it is not only doctors that are emigrating for better opportunities.

I was just interested in the introduction you make regarding professionals leaving South Africa. I just wanted to say that you talked about doctors but I think it is more widespread than people realize, from the Accounting profession, and chartered accountants, I can tell you that newly qualified CAs are leaving the country. Lerato, Caller

We are getting offers from Germany, London, USA , literally every day in our inbox asking us if we want to relocate. What also I want to add was Engineering sector, left and also are leaving. Lerato, Caller

The United Kingdom and Netherlands are some of the destinations mentioned by callers with better opportunities for those who wants to leave the country.

"Four of my nieces have emigrated, two of my brother and sister have emigrated. My nephews have emigrated, both masters of degree in Engineering, simply because they cannot find work because they are white, it’s the quota system, they have left for UK and one from the Netherland, simple as that, no opportunities and leave while you can." Riaan, Caller

One caller who is an engineer, also told Manyathela that it is not only doctors who are leaving and is planning to leave the country with his wife.

"As a qualified Engineer and my wife as a brand manager, we are also possibly looking into leaving, and the only reason for leaving is socio-economic and crime in the essential." Anonymous caller

One doctor mentioned that as other professionals are emigrating the country, it is not easy for them to leave due to verification processes.

"The last caller is right, its not just Doctors who are leaving the country but everyone, I am a doctor and I’m telling you that for a doctor to leave is more difficult because you have to do licensing exams but for other professions is much easier." Anonymous caller

