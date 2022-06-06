Tang & Molitva: How the business of celebrity is catapulting hospitality





The case of opening a restaurant is, perhaps, one of the more intriguing business ventures our celebrities have been engaging with because when one thinks of celebrity, one doesn't automatically think of restaurants.

With AKA's deal with Cruz, or [insert celebrity here]'s deal with Pepsi, when associating a celebrity with a brand, we often think of them more frequently as a collaboration than property-based business.

Even if one might wonder what celebrities could know about running a restaurant, it makes sense because many often frequent some of the best restaurants across the globe.

Some local examples of celebrity-owned restaurant success stories are businessman Nicky van der Walt's Tang Restaurant (which he co-owns with model Lee-Anne Liebenberg) and actor Thapelo Mokoena's Molitva Orthodox Mediterranean.

Van der Walt opened Tang in 2020 just before the pandemic shut down the country and turned a bankruptcy into one of the biggest celebrity ventures in the country with Tang being one of the most successful upscale Asian restaurants in Johannesburg.

As one half of SA's golden couple, the businessman credits his celebrity as being the catalyst to Tang's success, but a large social media presence as the reason for its sustainability in an often crowed market. The husband-wife pairing is also opening a second addition to the Tang empire at the V&A Waterfront later this year.

Our social media following really helped a lot.. Tang is a brand in it's own right, I don't think people come there to see me and my wife anymore... the underline product itself, speaks for itself. Nick van der Walt, Co-owner - Tang Restaurant

Similarly, Mokoena's star power and reach also helped his business venture with co-owner and head chef Milan Cerimaj when they opened Molitva Orthodox Mediterranean at the Cradle of Humankind.

Like Van der Walt, social media also played a large role in the restaurant's success with its take on the Mediterranean food experience with Africa and a focus on human interaction taking its success to another level.

I find that every business I get involved in is credited to human relationships and human interactions. Thapelo Mokoena, Co-owner - Molitva Orthodox Mediterranean

Say what you want, but a solid brand linked with massive exposure will almost always result in a success story. And who doesn't like hearing a story with a happy ending?

Listen to the full interview below.