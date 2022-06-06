NHI: 'We're in the process of twinning public and private hospitals' - Dept
Parliament’s Portfolio Committee saw the beginning of in-depth clause-by-clause discussions on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill last week, alluding that South Africa's near future could see the bill in full force.
The bill, which was gazetted in 2017, is a work in progress and aims to create equal access and administration of health services to all citizens based on their needs not their socioeconomic status.
Clement Manyathela speaks to deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp on the progress of the National Health Insurance Bill.
Crisp says despite South Africa spending a significant amount of its GDP on healthcare the outcomes of the country's health services do not reflect that.
He attributes the poor results to the complex and fragmented health system which is also an extension of our extremely unequal society.
We need to press a reset button, we need to get all of these resources to work in a completely different way and pursuing the system we've got now is not helpful.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - National Health Department
The deputy director-general says through the NHI, the public healthcare system can enact a single payout system that will access funds from one national pool instead several budget allocation across provinces.
He adds that the NHI will purchase from both public and private providers and is not intended to reduce distribution of private healthcare providers, creating an equilibrium in terms of access to health services.
It's about how do we collectively, with the resources at our disposal, get better value for money and that's what we are trying to achieve.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - National Health Department
There's a process of investment in fixing these facilities, there's a process of quality improvement, of twinning of public and private hospitals.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - National Health Department
However, multiple opposition parties have opposed the bill stating that it does not provide any real solution and will instead bankrupt the state.
Crisp says private sector healthcare is not without fault and works for a select few therefor the pursuit for universal access is worth the costs it might incur.
Listen to the full interview below:
