A bulk of municipalities in South Africa are in financial ruins
Children can and do recover from traumatic events, says psychologist

6 June 2022 1:35 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Parenting
Mental health
Childhood development
Trauma
family matters
childhood trauma

Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus about how to help a child who has experienced trauma.

Experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event is a difficult thing for anyone to go through. When this happens to a child, who is likely not able to verbalise what happened to them, it can be extremely stressful and difficult to manage.

Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus about how to help a child who has experienced trauma and what to look out for.

Children can experience trauma in several different ways. Some common traumatic experiences are neglect, physical or psychological abuse, witnessing or experiencing a violent event, serious accident or illness, or the loss of a loved one.

As a parent it is so important to be aware of your child’s behaviour and notice any changes, because that is the only way a young child will be able to express what they are feeling.

Dr Angus said that some important factors to look out for are if your child develops a fear of being separated, becomes very clingy or starts crying or screaming more than usual.

A parent may also notice their child becoming more withdrawn, not eating or not sleeping properly.

If childhood trauma is not addressed it can cause behavioural, developmental and mental health problems later on in life.

However, with help and support children can heal and recover from the trauma they have experienced.

The most important thing is to make sure that the child feels safe and heard so that they can start to deal with and recover from their trauma.

Children can and do recover from traumatic events and you as a parent can play an important role in that recovery.

Dr Cathy Angus, Clinical psychologist

To find out more, listen to the full audio below.




