Gauteng's most wanted criminal fatally shot in KZN





Gauteng's most wanted criminal Mbuso Biyela was fatally shot during a shootout with the police on Monday in KwaZulu-Natal.

The provincial police spokesperson Brenda Muridili confirmed the news during an interview with Mandy Wiener.

We have been tracing this suspect for quite some time but this morning the team from KZN as well as Gauteng managed to trace this suspect in KZN. Upon approaching the hideout of the suspect, he started firing at the police and the police retaliated and unfortunately, he was fatally wounded. Brenda Muridili, Gauteng SAPS spokesperson.

Biyela escaped from custody after being arrested for murder in August 2020 and October 2021.

He was found hiding at Sahlumbe in Ematsheleni village in Weenen in KZN, just before exchanging bullets with the men in blue.

Muridili says they had to put out the reward after failed attempts in locating the suspect.

He was on our most wanted list and that is why when we were struggling to trace him, we resorted to a R100 000 reward for whomever can give the police that will lead to his arrest. Brenda Muridili, Gauteng SAPS spokesperson.

