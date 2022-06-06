All that glitters: Meet the artisinal diamond seekers hoping to strike it rich
For years, fortune seekers have been trying their luck and hoping to strike it rich on diamonds.
But on the West Coast of South Africa, artisanal miners have flocked to the tiny town of Kleinzee with a glint in their eye.
The Carte Blanche team visited the village and met some of the interesting characters who have been lured there by the hope of the big find that will turn their fortunes around.
Kleinzee is about an hour's drive south of Port Nolloth, so very near the border of Namibia. It's a tiny little town.Stenette Grosskopf, Producer - Carte Blanche
The first alluvial diamond was found in Namibia in 1908, but in 1925, a diamond was discovered close to Port Nolloth.
Since then, says Grosskopf, there has been a diamond rush in the area.
But what exactly is an alluvial diamond?
They are diamonds that have been moved by rivers and/or glacial movement from the place they originated.
It's basically diamonds that are no longer in the original spot where they were made, if you want to put it like that.Stenette Grosskopf, Producer - Carte Blanche
They are in the sand and on the shore, on riverbeds, just above the bedrock and also in the ocean either in the surf or on the ocean floor.Stenette Grosskopf, Producer - Carte Blanche
It's a very labour-intensive process, says Grosskopf.
They can go for days, weeks, months without finding anything.Stenette Grosskopf, Producer - Carte Blanche
Grosskopf says since the bigger mining companies have taken operations offshore, it's the 'small guys' who have flocked to Kleinzee to try their luck.
Click below to watch a clip from Carte Blanche:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : All that glitters: Meet the artisinal diamond seekers hoping to strike it rich
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120968520_colorful-blue-sparkling-diamond-in-tweezers-isolated-on-black.html?vti=npd4rp4zrebyzc4tsn-1-2
