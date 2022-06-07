How to navigate challenges that come with temporary guardianship

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
First quarter GDP figures
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaco Maritz - Editor at How We Made It In Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CSIR's Suliman: SA's COVID fifth wave has been less severe than previous waves John Perlman spoke to senior researcher at CSIR Ridhwaan Suliman about the end of the fifth wave and how COVID-19 is still affecti... 7 June 2022 6:41 AM
Will farm robbery allegations sink Ramaphosa's ANC re-election bid? John Maytham spoke to research professor at the University of Johannesburg, Professor Steven Friedman, about the impact that the r... 7 June 2022 6:29 AM
Cele: Presidential Protection Unit head knew about robbery at Ramaphosa farm Police Minister Bheki Cele said the head of the unit would have been the one taking care of the matter on behalf of Ramaphosa and... 7 June 2022 6:17 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting... 6 June 2022 6:42 PM
Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Roux (Ulrich Roux & Associates) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 6 June 2022 6:37 PM
'We can no longer talk about whistleblowing and not take action,' says activist Mandy Wiener spoke to Cynthia Stimpel, author of Hijackers on Board and the director of Whistleblower House, on the threats again... 6 June 2022 1:38 PM
View all Politics
How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt. 6 June 2022 7:56 PM
[REVIEW] Huawei releases first gaming monitor – it’s ‘BIG’ and ‘FAST’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studio. 6 June 2022 7:26 PM
Most municipalities in South Africa are toast, except for the W Cape - MFSI The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ratings Afrika analyst Leon Claassen. 6 June 2022 7:04 PM
View all Business
How to navigate challenges that come with temporary guardianship Relebogile Mabotja speaks to parenting coach and founder of Nurture with Nozi, Nozipho Mbatha for more. 7 June 2022 6:34 AM
Children can and do recover from traumatic events, says psychologist Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus about how to help a child who has experienced trauma. 6 June 2022 1:35 PM
Tang & Molitva: How the business of celebrity is catapulting hospitality Bongani Bingwa is joined by Tang co-owner Nicky van der Walt and Thapelo Mokoena, co-owner Molitva Orthodox Mediterranean. 6 June 2022 11:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 June 2022 9:38 AM
Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hair 5 June 2022 11:03 AM
Cyclists, runners police demand action after victimisation by thugs, motorists Safer Routes Forum march organiser Lubabalo James Mnyaka says they need police visibility especially when it is quiet and dangerou... 4 June 2022 3:43 PM
View all Sport
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: I hope Will and Chris Rock will heal and talk it out - Jada Pinkett Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2022 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering. 6 June 2022 7:36 PM
Prof Zeblon Vilakazi on being appointed a fellow of the Royal Society in the UK The Wits University vice-chancellor and principal says this means is that there is incredible work being done in South Africa. 5 June 2022 11:31 AM
In Germany, you can travel across the country for just R150 Lester Kiewit spoke to Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu for the latest on Germany's relief measures for struggling c... 3 June 2022 1:12 PM
View all World
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
View all Africa
Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Roux (Ulrich Roux & Associates) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 6 June 2022 6:37 PM
ANALYSIS: Why did State not want to hear from Meyiwa murder scene main player? According to forensic police officer Sergeant Thabo Mosia, Brigadier Philani Ndlovu had complete control over who entered the hous... 6 June 2022 12:52 PM
Doctors, engineers continue to seek better opportunities abroad Clement Manyathela speaks to Open Line callers about the socio-economic challenges. 6 June 2022 10:43 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

How to navigate challenges that come with temporary guardianship

7 June 2022 6:34 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Parenting
Family
Guardianship

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to parenting coach and founder of Nurture with Nozi, Nozipho Mbatha for more.

Becoming the temporary guardian of a family member after something unexpected happens to them is a highly stressful task to tackle, especially because it often comes on very short notice.

Guardianship, for all its challenges, offers us a way to extend a hand to a loved one in need that might not have anywhere else to go. So, here are some tips from parenting coach and founder of Nurture with Nozi, Nozipho Mbatha, to help you along the way.

  • Being thrown in the deep end unexpectedly can be taxing, but it is important to keep in mind that when the responsibility of guardianship falls on your shoulder, that the child is not the one to blame. More often than not, they did not ask to be put in the situation just as much as you did not foresee the guardianship. So, be patient with them.

  • Another thing to keep in mind is that the behaviour of children is not linked to rebellion, but is a way of communication. When the person joins the household, it is imperative that communication becomes the anchor of this new relationship dynamic.

  • Not only should you communicate exactly what is happening and the goals you are committing to in relation to this newly found guardianship, there should always be a channel of communication that is multi-sided and gives the child a voice that is just as valid as any other.

This is never an easy task initially, so, where possible, Mbatha encourages that new guardians seek professional help from social workers and psychologists, especially before a problem even has the chance to arise.

On that note, if you do not have the capacity to handle sudden guardianship, this should also be communicated to the relevant parties without placing blame or using anyone as a scapegoat. Even if you have the financial capacity to look after a kid, that does not always mean you have the emotional capacity to handle the child's needs.

It's okay to say no.

Be okay with saying no out loud and not be afraid of how it's going to be received by others because, at the end of the day, the person that's going to suffer is the child who's going to be in a place where they feel unwelcomed. It might not be verbalised, but it does come through in your demeanour.

Nozipho Mbatha, Parenting coach and founder of Nurture with Nozi

Listen to the audio for more.




7 June 2022 6:34 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Parenting
Family
Guardianship

More from Lifestyle

How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too

6 June 2022 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] Huawei releases first gaming monitor – it’s ‘BIG’ and ‘FAST’

6 June 2022 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children can and do recover from traumatic events, says psychologist

6 June 2022 1:35 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus about how to help a child who has experienced trauma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tang & Molitva: How the business of celebrity is catapulting hospitality

6 June 2022 11:20 AM

Bongani Bingwa is joined by Tang co-owner Nicky van der Walt and Thapelo Mokoena, co-owner Molitva Orthodox Mediterranean.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The mental health of South Africa's children is at crisis point - Psychiatrist

5 June 2022 1:23 PM

Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to child psychiatrist Dr Ronelle Price-Hughes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Taigo is here: The sixth Volkswagen SUV lands in SA

5 June 2022 12:28 PM

Volkswagen announced their latest crossover SUV, The VW Taigo, and it meets all the VW standard we have seen with all the previous five SUVs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair

5 June 2022 11:03 AM

Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hair

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tips for packing up and making the move into a retirement home a lot easier

4 June 2022 12:19 PM

CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Theresa Cyster and Hayley Alexander, co-founders of PACKUp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA band Fuzigish is back with a brand new album

4 June 2022 7:16 AM

John Maytham spoke to bandmember Jay Bones about this new album and the history of Fuzigish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gospel star Arnold de Wet on his music's message: 'look ahead, it's not the end'

3 June 2022 4:58 PM

SA gospel singer Arnold de Wet joins Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged today to talk her through his journey, relationship with God and why messages of hope guide his music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cele: Presidential Protection Unit head knew about robbery at Ramaphosa farm

Local

CSIR's Suliman: SA's COVID fifth wave has been less severe than previous waves

Local

Tony Yengeni brings Ramaphosa farm robbery to ANC NWC

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Cele: Presidential Protection Unit head knew about robbery at Ramaphosa farm

7 June 2022 6:17 AM

Gun attack on church in southwest Nigeria leaves 21 dead

7 June 2022 4:07 AM

US Capitol assault hearings promise bombshell revelations

7 June 2022 4:03 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA