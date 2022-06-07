How to navigate challenges that come with temporary guardianship





Becoming the temporary guardian of a family member after something unexpected happens to them is a highly stressful task to tackle, especially because it often comes on very short notice.

Guardianship, for all its challenges, offers us a way to extend a hand to a loved one in need that might not have anywhere else to go. So, here are some tips from parenting coach and founder of Nurture with Nozi, Nozipho Mbatha, to help you along the way.

Being thrown in the deep end unexpectedly can be taxing, but it is important to keep in mind that when the responsibility of guardianship falls on your shoulder, that the child is not the one to blame. More often than not, they did not ask to be put in the situation just as much as you did not foresee the guardianship. So, be patient with them.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the behaviour of children is not linked to rebellion, but is a way of communication. When the person joins the household, it is imperative that communication becomes the anchor of this new relationship dynamic.

Not only should you communicate exactly what is happening and the goals you are committing to in relation to this newly found guardianship, there should always be a channel of communication that is multi-sided and gives the child a voice that is just as valid as any other.

This is never an easy task initially, so, where possible, Mbatha encourages that new guardians seek professional help from social workers and psychologists, especially before a problem even has the chance to arise.

On that note, if you do not have the capacity to handle sudden guardianship, this should also be communicated to the relevant parties without placing blame or using anyone as a scapegoat. Even if you have the financial capacity to look after a kid, that does not always mean you have the emotional capacity to handle the child's needs.

It's okay to say no.

Be okay with saying no out loud and not be afraid of how it's going to be received by others because, at the end of the day, the person that's going to suffer is the child who's going to be in a place where they feel unwelcomed. It might not be verbalised, but it does come through in your demeanour. Nozipho Mbatha, Parenting coach and founder of Nurture with Nozi

