Jury system would not be 'ideal' in South Africa - expert





According to Wits School of Law lecturer, Shadi Maganoe, a jury system in South Africa will not be ideal to decide outcomes of the courts.

Before the system was abolished, the Juries Act 34 of 1969 intended to provide for the repeal of the laws relating to trial by jury in criminal proceedings and for other incidental matters.

Maganoe says the country used to have a jury system, which excluded black people before it was abolished.

In terms of South African law, we actually had a jury system, and it was abolished through the indictment of the abolishment Act in 1969. The reason behind it was that the process was exclusionary because it didn’t allow black people to participate. Shadi Maganoe, Wits School of Law lecturer

Knowing what we know today that the panel consist of people who don’t have enough legal knowledge of skills, yet they have to decide on the outcome of the trial - it becomes a problematic in itself, you don’t have to be a lawyer in order to be a juror. I think that is one of the reasons why we don’t have the jury system anymore. Shadi Maganoe, Wits School of Law lecturer

Countries that still have this system include the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Ireland.

She says if the system was brought back, ordinary citizens were going to have access in determining the outcome of a case.

If we were to think about the advantages, the jury system would allow the public participation today because an ordinary South African would participate in the administration of justice and in that sense, it brings justice closer to the people. Shadi Maganoe, Wits School of Law lecturer

I think why the jury system wouldn’t be ideal in South Africa right now is that another thing you need to consider is that deliberations of the jury are made in private. So, the jurors don’t have to give a reason for their decision and when they find you guilty or not guilty, they don’t give a reason or how they came to that decision. Shadi Maganoe, Wits School of Law lecturer

