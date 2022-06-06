Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law?
The questions are piling up... Corruption Watch believes the President shouldn’t be in business at all… He is an active game trader… If he did have $4 million lying around… it indicates he is quite active… This story is not going away any time soon… So many questions…Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
President Cyril Ramaphosa denies breaking the law by hiding information about a theft in 2020 of money from a game farm he owns in Limpopo.
Last week, former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa over the alleged incident.
Fraser claims that suspects were abducted and questioned before being paid off for their silence on the crime.
He says criminals stole more than $4 million in cash from the farm.
Fraser claims Ramaphosa hid the information from the police, a crime in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
Ramaphosa confirmed that the robbery took place and that proceeds from game sales were stolen but denies any wrongdoing.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ulrich Roux, Managing Director at Ulrich Roux & Associates, and Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick (scroll up to listen).
… if there is money laundering involved, the president faces an uphill battle, and certainly a very hectic fine or even a prison sentence…Ulrich Roux, Managing Director - Ulrich Roux & Associate
The origin of the money must be made clear… The President says the amount is nowhere near $4 million… The police would want to see the origin of that money… …Ulrich Roux, Managing Director - Ulrich Roux & Associate
If Cyril Ramaphosa was aware that there was a theft at his farm of more than R100 000, then there was a duty on him to report it… Mr Ramaphosa… would have to show the relevant paperwork… Everyone is equal before the law… He said the money is a result of the proceeds of the sale of game… He would struggle if he wanted to pass the buck on this one…Ulrich Roux, Managing Director - Ulrich Roux & Associate
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
