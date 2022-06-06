Tony Yengeni brings Ramaphosa farm robbery to ANC NWC
JOHANNESBURG - The 2020 robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm is being deliberated over at the African national Congress (ANC)’s national working committee meeting (NWC) on Monday.
Eyewitness News understands the matter was placed on the agenda by Tony Yengeni, just minutes into the meeting.
Yengeni suggested that Ramaphosa must appear before Parliament’s ethics committee and step aside to allow space for investigations to continue without any perceptions of interference
Yengeni’s suggestion was also said to have been slammed as being ludicrous by some in the NWC.
Others questioned whether he, as a former chief whip in Parliament, understood how it worked as the president ceased to be a member when he was elected into his role.
It’s understood the president told the meeting he had already contacted the integrity commission asking to appear before it over the claims.
Former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa last week, accusing him of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting the robbery.
Suspects were allegedly apprehended after stealing over $4 million hidden at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.
Ramaphosa has insisted he’s done nothing wrong, while ANC officials are yet to present a proper report on the matter.
This article first appeared on EWN : Tony Yengeni brings Ramaphosa farm robbery to ANC NWC
Source : Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
Ramaphosa farm robbery: Tony Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting
Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting, the ANC’s top officials are yet to dig into the claims.Read More
Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Roux (Ulrich Roux & Associates) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick).Read More
'We can no longer talk about whistleblowing and not take action,' says activist
Mandy Wiener spoke to Cynthia Stimpel, author of Hijackers on Board and the director of Whistleblower House, on the threats against Director-General Phindile BaleniRead More
Will President Cyril Ramaphosa face the music over farm robbery?
Political analyst Dr Zamo Mbandlwa says the timing of the revelations of the stolen $4 million is telling.Read More
Ramaphosa dodges questions on details of farm robbery probe
African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is staying mum on details of an investigation into a suspicious robbery at his Limpopo farm.Read More
FULL FRASER AFFIDAVIT: Large sums of dollars hidden in Ramaphosa's furniture
Arthur Fraser's statement to the police about the robbery at the president's farmhouse include images and speaks of supporting video evidence.Read More
Ramaphosa faces ANC members today following Fraser claims he concealed a crime
He is scheduled to deliver the closing address in Polokwane following the African National Congress Limpopo provincial conference this weekend.Read More
Makhura wants quality leadership to emerge from Joburg ANC conference
The conference has been postponed twice this years due to disputes emanating from branch general meetings and factionalism.Read More
Security agencies to investigate threats against Presidency DG Baleni
The Presidency says she found a note accompanied by a bullet in her mailbox at home.Read More
ANC's declining support and internal woes steal the show at elective conferences
ANC leaders have once again discussed the importance of service delivery, building trust among voters and some of the party's issues, including its contentious 'step aside' resolution at ANC conferences in Limpopo and Gauteng.Read More
More from Local
Ramaphosa farm robbery: Tony Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting
Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting, the ANC’s top officials are yet to dig into the claims.Read More
Jury system would not be 'ideal' in South Africa - expert
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Wits School of Law lecturer, Shadi Maganoe.Read More
All that glitters: Meet the artisinal diamond seekers hoping to strike it rich
Pippa Hudson catches up with the Carte Blanche team to talk about alluvial diamond prospecting on the West Coast.Read More
'Poor governance has plagued SA, is one of its biggest human rights atrocities'
Lester Kiewit speaks to South African Human Rights Commission outgoing CEO Tseliso Thipanyane.Read More
'We can no longer talk about whistleblowing and not take action,' says activist
Mandy Wiener spoke to Cynthia Stimpel, author of Hijackers on Board and the director of Whistleblower House, on the threats against Director-General Phindile BaleniRead More
Will President Cyril Ramaphosa face the music over farm robbery?
Political analyst Dr Zamo Mbandlwa says the timing of the revelations of the stolen $4 million is telling.Read More
NHI: 'We're in the process of twinning public and private hospitals' - Dept
Clement Manyathela speaks to deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp on the progress of the National Health Insurance Bill.Read More
Where can we be safe if not at home? Latest crime stats make for grim reading
Criminologist Professor Nirmala Gopal speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the dramatic increase in GBV-related crimes in South Africa.Read More
WATCH: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More