Most municipalities in South Africa are toast, except for the W Cape - MFSI
There is a clear political divide between functioning and non-functioning municipalities.Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show
Most municipalities – except for those in the Western Cape – seem to be on the verge of collapsing financially, according to the latest Municipal Financial Sustainability Index (MFSI) by Ratings Afrika.
The MFSI rates the 100 biggest municipalities in the country on a scale of 1 to 100 based on operating performance, liquidity management, debt governance, budget practices, affordability, and infrastructure development.
RELATED: Middleclass Johannesburg is migrating 'to small coastal towns or Cape Town'
Saldanha Bay (72), governed by the Democratic Alliance (DA), is the top-scoring municipality in the Western Cape.
In Gauteng, the top-scoring municipality is Midvaal (75), another DA-run local government.
In the Free State – the worst-run province – municipalities average 20.
Cape Town (67) is the only metro in South Africa that, according to the index, is financially stable.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Leon Claassen, an analyst at Ratings Afrika (scroll up to listen).
… the score has been declining ever since [2011] … The majority of municipalities in South Africa are definitely on the brink of collapse…Leon Claassen, analyst - Ratings Afrika
Regardless of the political party in charge, if the management is good it will be financially stable… The quality of management is the difference… between a good and bad municipality… Most of them can be saved… with the right management… It’s not all lost, but it needs commitment… and the desire to make it happen…Leon Claassen, analyst - Ratings Afrika
It’s a diverse and complex entity to manage; you need the skills…Leon Claassen, analyst - Ratings Afrika
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Most municipalities in South Africa are toast, except for the W Cape - MFSI
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111376430_stellenbosch-south-africa-august-15-2018-church-street-with-the-historic-dutch-reformed-mother-churc.html?term=stellenbosch&vti=nl7ftlwjxg6tiskoea-1-10
More from Business
How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too
Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt.Read More
[REVIEW] Huawei releases first gaming monitor – it’s ‘BIG’ and ‘FAST’
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studio.Read More
Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Roux (Ulrich Roux & Associates) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick).Read More
Flagship business incubator, Nedbank Business Ignite, returns!
South Africa’s longest-running business mentorship programme – Nedbank Business Ignite - returns to 702 and CapeTalk.Read More
Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu
The trade union federation says conditions of depravity have driven many unemployed people to criminal activities to make end meetsRead More
The strike is over: Sibanye-Stillwater workers accept mediated offer
Eyewitness News has learnt that workers at Sibanye-Stillwater have "overwhelmingly" accepted a new mediated offer from the company - bringing an end to the three month strike.Read More
Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so
John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.Read More
[SCAMWATCH] Is Dinosaur World legit? Listeners say it is dodgy. Parents, beware!
Lester Kiewit interviews callers who warn parents against buying tickets to the event, heavily punted by organisers on Facebook.Read More
Sitting in the dark: 'Karpowership's complaints about govt delays legitimate'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about Karpowership's charges of power supply projects being stalled.Read More