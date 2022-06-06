Most municipalities in South Africa are toast, except for the W Cape - MFSI

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
First quarter GDP figures
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaco Maritz - Editor at How We Made It In Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering. 6 June 2022 7:36 PM
Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting... 6 June 2022 6:42 PM
Jury system would not be 'ideal' in South Africa - expert Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Wits School of Law lecturer, Shadi Maganoe. 6 June 2022 4:28 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting... 6 June 2022 6:42 PM
Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Roux (Ulrich Roux & Associates) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 6 June 2022 6:37 PM
Tony Yengeni brings Ramaphosa farm robbery to ANC NWC Tony Yengeni suggested that Cyril Ramaphosa must appear before Parliament’s ethics committee and step aside to allow space for inv... 6 June 2022 4:00 PM
View all Politics
How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt. 6 June 2022 7:56 PM
[REVIEW] Huawei releases first gaming monitor – it’s ‘BIG’ and ‘FAST’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studio. 6 June 2022 7:26 PM
Most municipalities in South Africa are toast, except for the W Cape - MFSI The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ratings Afrika analyst Leon Claassen. 6 June 2022 7:04 PM
View all Business
Children can and do recover from traumatic events, says psychologist Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus about how to help a child who has experienced trauma. 6 June 2022 1:35 PM
Tang & Molitva: How the business of celebrity is catapulting hospitality Bongani Bingwa is joined by Tang co-owner Nicky van der Walt and Thapelo Mokoena, co-owner Molitva Orthodox Mediterranean. 6 June 2022 11:20 AM
The Taigo is here: The sixth Volkswagen SUV lands in SA Volkswagen announced their latest crossover SUV, The VW Taigo, and it meets all the VW standard we have seen with all the previous... 5 June 2022 12:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 June 2022 9:38 AM
Cyclists, runners police demand action after victimisation by thugs, motorists Safer Routes Forum march organiser Lubabalo James Mnyaka says they need police visibility especially when it is quiet and dangerou... 4 June 2022 3:43 PM
'Heineken Cup to be the world’s top competition, now that SA teams are in it' Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 3 June 2022 2:39 PM
View all Sport
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: I hope Will and Chris Rock will heal and talk it out - Jada Pinkett Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2022 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering. 6 June 2022 7:36 PM
Prof Zeblon Vilakazi on being appointed a fellow of the Royal Society in the UK The Wits University vice-chancellor and principal says this means is that there is incredible work being done in South Africa. 5 June 2022 11:31 AM
In Germany, you can travel across the country for just R150 Lester Kiewit spoke to Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu for the latest on Germany's relief measures for struggling c... 3 June 2022 1:12 PM
View all World
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
View all Africa
ANALYSIS: Why did State not want to hear from Meyiwa murder scene main player? According to forensic police officer Sergeant Thabo Mosia, Brigadier Philani Ndlovu had complete control over who entered the hous... 6 June 2022 12:52 PM
Doctors, engineers continue to seek better opportunities abroad Clement Manyathela speaks to Open Line callers about the socio-economic challenges. 6 June 2022 10:43 AM
Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University. 3 June 2022 4:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Most municipalities in South Africa are toast, except for the W Cape - MFSI

6 June 2022 7:04 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Local government
Municipalities
The Money Show
Ratings Afrika
Bruce Whitfield
Municipal Financial Sustainability Index
MFSI
Leon Claassen

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ratings Afrika analyst Leon Claassen.

There is a clear political divide between functioning and non-functioning municipalities.

Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show

Most municipalities – except for those in the Western Cape – seem to be on the verge of collapsing financially, according to the latest Municipal Financial Sustainability Index (MFSI) by Ratings Afrika.

The MFSI rates the 100 biggest municipalities in the country on a scale of 1 to 100 based on operating performance, liquidity management, debt governance, budget practices, affordability, and infrastructure development.

Johannesburg, South Africa. © Magdalena Paluchowska/123rf.com

RELATED: Middleclass Johannesburg is migrating 'to small coastal towns or Cape Town'

Saldanha Bay (72), governed by the Democratic Alliance (DA), is the top-scoring municipality in the Western Cape.

In Gauteng, the top-scoring municipality is Midvaal (75), another DA-run local government.

In the Free State – the worst-run province – municipalities average 20.

Cape Town (67) is the only metro in South Africa that, according to the index, is financially stable.

Cape Town, South Africa. © handmadepictures/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Leon Claassen, an analyst at Ratings Afrika (scroll up to listen).

… the score has been declining ever since [2011] … The majority of municipalities in South Africa are definitely on the brink of collapse…

Leon Claassen, analyst - Ratings Afrika

Regardless of the political party in charge, if the management is good it will be financially stable… The quality of management is the difference… between a good and bad municipality… Most of them can be saved… with the right management… It’s not all lost, but it needs commitment… and the desire to make it happen…

Leon Claassen, analyst - Ratings Afrika

It’s a diverse and complex entity to manage; you need the skills…

Leon Claassen, analyst - Ratings Afrika

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Most municipalities in South Africa are toast, except for the W Cape - MFSI




6 June 2022 7:04 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Local government
Municipalities
The Money Show
Ratings Afrika
Bruce Whitfield
Municipal Financial Sustainability Index
MFSI
Leon Claassen

More from Business

How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too

6 June 2022 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] Huawei releases first gaming monitor – it’s ‘BIG’ and ‘FAST’

6 June 2022 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law?

6 June 2022 6:37 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Roux (Ulrich Roux & Associates) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flagship business incubator, Nedbank Business Ignite, returns!

6 June 2022 6:50 AM

South Africa’s longest-running business mentorship programme – Nedbank Business Ignite - returns to 702 and CapeTalk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu

4 June 2022 11:16 AM

The trade union federation says conditions of depravity have driven many unemployed people to criminal activities to make end meets

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The strike is over: Sibanye-Stillwater workers accept mediated offer

3 June 2022 5:27 PM

Eyewitness News has learnt that workers at Sibanye-Stillwater have "overwhelmingly" accepted a new mediated offer from the company - bringing an end to the three month strike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so

3 June 2022 4:40 PM

John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[SCAMWATCH] Is Dinosaur World legit? Listeners say it is dodgy. Parents, beware!

3 June 2022 12:42 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews callers who warn parents against buying tickets to the event, heavily punted by organisers on Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sitting in the dark: 'Karpowership's complaints about govt delays legitimate'

2 June 2022 10:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about Karpowership's charges of power supply projects being stalled.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Opec+ to increase oil output - could this be the break the world needs?

2 June 2022 9:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage about hopes for a drop in oil prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Tony Yengeni brings Ramaphosa farm robbery to ANC NWC

Politics Local

'He enabled everybody to just laugh,' former colleagues remember John Berks

Local

'I am horrified Presidency showed Baleni threat letter and bullet to the world'

Local

EWN Highlights

EFF Namibia calls on Geingob to disclose interactions with Ramaphosa

6 June 2022 6:53 PM

Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting

6 June 2022 6:42 PM

Stats SA defends the quality of its unemployment data collection methods

6 June 2022 6:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA