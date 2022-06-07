CSIR's Suliman: SA's COVID fifth wave has been less severe than previous waves
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on people, on hospitals and on our general way of life.
John Perlman spoke to senior researcher at CSIR, Ridhwaan Suliman, about the end of the fifth wave and how the pandemic is still affecting the country.
The recent fifth wave has been less severe than what we experienced this time last year, with far fewer hospitalisations and deaths.
Certainly, the fifth wave has been less severe than that we’ve experienced previously. We have seen a resurgence in the number of infections but less significant impact on severe disease and death.Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior researcher at CSIR
While Suliman mentioned that there was a resurgence in infections, the number of serious cases has decreased, and hospitals are not as overwhelmed by admissions.
We have also seen fewer people getting tested, which is likely due to the cost of the test and the fact that symptoms are less severe, so people are choosing to isolate rather than test.
It is likely that we will continue to see fewer COVID-19 related deaths and hospitalisations going forward and people seem to have less anxiety around the pandemic.
Listen to the audio for more.
