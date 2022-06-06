Streaming issues? Report here
Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting

6 June 2022 6:42 PM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
African National Congress
Cyril Ramaphosa
Tony Yengeni
ANC NWC
Phala Phala farm

Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting, the ANC’s top officials are yet to dig into the claims.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s top officials are yet to compile a report on the 2020 farm robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s home.

Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee (NWC) meeting, the ANC’s top officials are yet to dig into the claims.

Once they’ve done, so a report will be brought before the NWC for it to deliberate on the matter.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid charges of money laundering, kidnapping and corruption against Ramaphosa, accusing him of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Fraser alleged that Ramaphosa failed to report a break-in at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo to the police back in 2020, and instead, paid off suspects for their silence.

Ramaphosa confirmed the incident took place but called for patience as investigations into the incident continue.

Yengeni, who proposed the issue be discussed at the NWC meeting, noted amaphosa’s willingness to appear before their integrity committee.

He also suggested that he appears before Parliament’s ethics committee and take a leave of absence.

But Eyewitness News understands this failed to garner support, with most NWC members accusing Yengeni of being predictable and premature with his calls.

Tina Joemat-Pettersson is said to have been a voice of reason in the meeting, cautioning against ANC leaders going after one another and warning that this current national executive committee could be the cause of the party’s demise.

It is also understood that Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma raised concerns over the continued rumours around the incident causing reputational damage to both the ANC and the government.

As questions are being asked about what consequences if any will the president face, legal expert Ulrich Roux said Ramaphosa could be slapped with a prison sentence if found guilty of money laundering.

Roux said if Fraser's allegations were proven correct, Ramaphosa would in serious trouble.

"If there is found to be money laundering here, then the president faces an uphill battle and certainly a hefty fine or even prison sentence. Everyone would have to wait and see whether there is, in fact, merit in Fraser's charges."


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting




