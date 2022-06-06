Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
First quarter GDP figures
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaco Maritz - Editor at How We Made It In Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering. 6 June 2022 7:36 PM
Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting... 6 June 2022 6:42 PM
Jury system would not be 'ideal' in South Africa - expert Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Wits School of Law lecturer, Shadi Maganoe. 6 June 2022 4:28 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting... 6 June 2022 6:42 PM
Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Roux (Ulrich Roux & Associates) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 6 June 2022 6:37 PM
Tony Yengeni brings Ramaphosa farm robbery to ANC NWC Tony Yengeni suggested that Cyril Ramaphosa must appear before Parliament’s ethics committee and step aside to allow space for inv... 6 June 2022 4:00 PM
View all Politics
How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt. 6 June 2022 7:56 PM
[REVIEW] Huawei releases first gaming monitor – it’s ‘BIG’ and ‘FAST’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studio. 6 June 2022 7:26 PM
Most municipalities in South Africa are toast, except for the W Cape - MFSI The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ratings Afrika analyst Leon Claassen. 6 June 2022 7:04 PM
View all Business
Children can and do recover from traumatic events, says psychologist Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus about how to help a child who has experienced trauma. 6 June 2022 1:35 PM
Tang & Molitva: How the business of celebrity is catapulting hospitality Bongani Bingwa is joined by Tang co-owner Nicky van der Walt and Thapelo Mokoena, co-owner Molitva Orthodox Mediterranean. 6 June 2022 11:20 AM
The Taigo is here: The sixth Volkswagen SUV lands in SA Volkswagen announced their latest crossover SUV, The VW Taigo, and it meets all the VW standard we have seen with all the previous... 5 June 2022 12:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 June 2022 9:38 AM
Cyclists, runners police demand action after victimisation by thugs, motorists Safer Routes Forum march organiser Lubabalo James Mnyaka says they need police visibility especially when it is quiet and dangerou... 4 June 2022 3:43 PM
'Heineken Cup to be the world’s top competition, now that SA teams are in it' Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 3 June 2022 2:39 PM
View all Sport
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: I hope Will and Chris Rock will heal and talk it out - Jada Pinkett Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2022 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering. 6 June 2022 7:36 PM
Prof Zeblon Vilakazi on being appointed a fellow of the Royal Society in the UK The Wits University vice-chancellor and principal says this means is that there is incredible work being done in South Africa. 5 June 2022 11:31 AM
In Germany, you can travel across the country for just R150 Lester Kiewit spoke to Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu for the latest on Germany's relief measures for struggling c... 3 June 2022 1:12 PM
View all World
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
View all Africa
ANALYSIS: Why did State not want to hear from Meyiwa murder scene main player? According to forensic police officer Sergeant Thabo Mosia, Brigadier Philani Ndlovu had complete control over who entered the hous... 6 June 2022 12:52 PM
Doctors, engineers continue to seek better opportunities abroad Clement Manyathela speaks to Open Line callers about the socio-economic challenges. 6 June 2022 10:43 AM
Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University. 3 June 2022 4:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest

6 June 2022 7:36 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
State Capture
Atul Gupta
Rajesh Gupta

A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Justice on Monday night confirmed that two of the Gupta brothers, Atul and Rajesh, have been arrested in Dubai.

In a short statement, the department said: "The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services confirms that it has received information from law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that fugitives of justice, namely, Rajesh and Atul Gupta have been arrested."

A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering.

The department said discussions between various law enforcement agencies in the UAE and South Africa on the matter were ongoing.

Reports suggest a high-level meeting of law enforcement agencies is currently taking place in Pretoria.

The Gupta brothers and their wives fled South Africa amid investigations into their alleged looting of billions of rands from state-owned enterprises.

The National Prosecuting Authority applied to the international criminal police organisation to assist with the execution of arrest warrants.

The total cost of state capture is estimated to run into tens of billions of rands with many of the country's main parastatals looted.

Eskom is battling to get back on track and as a result, there is frequent loadshedding as the utility saw billions taken instead of being allocated to development.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has found in his state capture report that Eskom, SAA, Transnet, Denel, Prasa and many other entities were crippled by widespread theft and corruption.

The NPA and SA Revenue Service were also considered to be among the institutions that were captured.

The overall effect of state capture lead to low economic growth, poor development and a country battling to recover.

The NPA has begun prosecuting some singled out in the state capture commission reports, with former Transnet executive arrested.

By the arrest of the Gupta brothers is see as first prize, along with the recovery of billions of rands in stolen money.


This article first appeared on EWN : UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest




6 June 2022 7:36 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
State Capture
Atul Gupta
Rajesh Gupta

More from World

Prof Zeblon Vilakazi on being appointed a fellow of the Royal Society in the UK

5 June 2022 11:31 AM

The Wits University vice-chancellor and principal says this means is that there is incredible work being done in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In Germany, you can travel across the country for just R150

3 June 2022 1:12 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu for the latest on Germany's relief measures for struggling consumers

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Opec+ to increase oil output - could this be the break the world needs?

2 June 2022 9:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage about hopes for a drop in oil prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formerly pacifist Germany gives Ukraine high-tech air defence systems

2 June 2022 12:50 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How your morning coffee can help the environment

1 June 2022 8:15 AM

Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how:

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Europe bans piped oil from Russia

31 May 2022 12:19 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list

27 May 2022 1:09 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Journalist's brilliant questioning of Ted Cruz on gun laws goes viral

27 May 2022 8:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Russia's weaknesses and issues are shown on the battlefield,' says Debora Patta

27 May 2022 8:24 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta about the Russia-Ukraine invasion's latest development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames

26 May 2022 11:17 AM

Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting

6 June 2022 6:42 PM

Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting, the ANC’s top officials are yet to dig into the claims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jury system would not be 'ideal' in South Africa - expert

6 June 2022 4:28 PM

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Wits School of Law lecturer, Shadi Maganoe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tony Yengeni brings Ramaphosa farm robbery to ANC NWC

6 June 2022 4:00 PM

Tony Yengeni suggested that Cyril Ramaphosa must appear before Parliament’s ethics committee and step aside to allow space for investigations to continue without any perceptions of interference

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

All that glitters: Meet the artisinal diamond seekers hoping to strike it rich

6 June 2022 3:31 PM

Pippa Hudson catches up with the Carte Blanche team to talk about alluvial diamond prospecting on the West Coast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Poor governance has plagued SA, is one of its biggest human rights atrocities'

6 June 2022 1:49 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to South African Human Rights Commission outgoing CEO Tseliso Thipanyane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We can no longer talk about whistleblowing and not take action,' says activist

6 June 2022 1:38 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Cynthia Stimpel, author of Hijackers on Board and the director of Whistleblower House, on the threats against Director-General Phindile Baleni

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will President Cyril Ramaphosa face the music over farm robbery?

6 June 2022 1:29 PM

Political analyst Dr Zamo Mbandlwa says the timing of the revelations of the stolen $4 million is telling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NHI: 'We're in the process of twinning public and private hospitals' - Dept

6 June 2022 1:02 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp on the progress of the National Health Insurance Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Where can we be safe if not at home? Latest crime stats make for grim reading

6 June 2022 10:21 AM

Criminologist Professor Nirmala Gopal speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the dramatic increase in GBV-related crimes in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral

6 June 2022 9:38 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Tony Yengeni brings Ramaphosa farm robbery to ANC NWC

Politics Local

'He enabled everybody to just laugh,' former colleagues remember John Berks

Local

'I am horrified Presidency showed Baleni threat letter and bullet to the world'

Local

EWN Highlights

EFF Namibia calls on Geingob to disclose interactions with Ramaphosa

6 June 2022 6:53 PM

Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting

6 June 2022 6:42 PM

Stats SA defends the quality of its unemployment data collection methods

6 June 2022 6:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA