Justice Dept working with UAE on way forward after Rajesh, Atul Gupta arrested

7 June 2022 6:56 AM
by Ray White
Tags:
Gupta family
State Capture
United Arab Emirates
Justice Department
Atul Gupta
Ajay Gupta

The brothers are wanted on corruption allegations in this country and South Africa has been trying to have them extradited to stand trial in a local court.

JOHANNESBURG - The Justice Department on Monday said that it was working with officials in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a way forward following the arrest of two Gupta brothers in the UAE.

The brothers are wanted on corruption allegations in this country and South Africa has been trying to have them extradited to stand trial in a local court.

The Justice Department confirmed on Monday night that Rajesh and Atul Gupta were arrested in Dubai.

The department's Crispin Phiri said: “The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services confirms that it has received information from law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates that the fugitives of justice, Rajesh and Atul Gupta, have been arrested. South Africa will continue to cooperate with the UAE on the matter.”

Phiri has cautioned that while they were optimistic, the extradition processes might take some time.

"This will not be a process that will be easy, it will be challenged at every step but we do have a very capable team and they have great experience of extradition. South Africans will recall that we have extradited people from jurisdictions like the United Kingdom previously, so we do anticipate that we will in this regard also be successful in extraditing these individuals at the time when that process starts."

At the same time, Phiri said that at this stage, they could not reveal the charges the two were facing.

"I'm not at liberty to reveal that but what I can confirm is that we have been informed by the UAE authorities that they have been arrested and this is on the strength of our request for them to be found via our Interpol request," he said.

Rajesh and Atul's arrest comes almost a year after Interpol issued a red letter notice for their arrest last year.

This is major news for a country eager to see justice for what has been found to be widespread corruption and looting.

The state capture commission's final report, which has been released in various volumes so far, has shown extensive organised state capture.

The findings show that the Gupta brothers, many executives of parastatals at the time, along with then-top government officials, made off with tens of billions of rands in taxpayers' money.

This was under then-president, Jacob Zuma.

The result has left a country struggling to see positive growth, with ratings agencies, until recently, repeatedly giving South Africa the thumbs down.

This has been caused by the devastating effects brought on by massive theft, which affected parastatals from the South African Airways, Transnet and Denel to many others.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and South African Revenue Service (Sars) were also left ineffective.

But the effect on Eskom has perhaps been the most devastating as while billions of rands were taken, there was no development with the consequence being repeated power cuts.

A few of those implicated by the state capture commission, including those at Transnet are already facing corruption charges.

But the question now is, will the Gupta brothers be brought to South Africa soon to face justice and will some of the money be recovered?


This article first appeared on EWN : Justice Dept working with UAE on way forward after Rajesh, Atul Gupta arrested




