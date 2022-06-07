Guptas will 'fight tooth and nail not to be extradited,' says Adriaan Basson
-Extradition proceedings for the Gupta brothers will now commence
-It's unclear what the brothers are being charged for
-Gupta arrest possibly linked to the Nulane Investments case
...
It's been a long wait for South Africans, but finally the notorious Gupta brothers may see the inside of a courtroom. Rajesh and Atul Gupta have been arrested in Dubai, where they've been fugitives since they fled South Africa in 2018. The brothers are accused of corruption on a grand scale, aided by their political connections.
The Gupta brothers were informed of their arrest by UAE authorities, following an Interpol request by the Department of Justice and Correctional Services. In March, Interpol sent out a red notice alert, to have the brothers arrested.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson, Crispin Phiri, on the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta in Dubai .
We're now expected to bring forth an extradition request. So that's where the cooperation and work with law enforcement is still being done. And we hope that that extradition request has been filed duly and can now begin.Crispin Phiri, Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson
Phiri kept mum on the charges against the brothers, until they appear in court.
We are a central authority and our role is like a postbox. We transmit information to the central authority and we would hand over this information to the NPA. The actual charges would have to be clarified by the NPA.Crispin Phiri, Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson
It's now up to UAE authorities to ensure the Gupta brothers are properly extradited to South Africa to face the full might of the law.
Extraditions are protracted as these are legal processes in the courts of that country. We do anticipate the process will be challenged at every step but we have a capable team. We anticipate we will be successful.Crispin Phiri, Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson
News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said while South Africans will feel a sense of jubilance, it comes with a big dose of skepticism as well.
It's going to be a long road. They're going to fight tooth and nail not to be extradited. And those cases may drag out before they come to South Africa.Adriaan Basson, News24 editor-in-chief
According to Basson, the Guptas's arrest is most likely linked to the ongoing case of Nulane Investments, a company in the name of Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma, a former Transport board member.
Nulane Investment acquired a R25 million tender from the Free State government for an agircultual project, monies which were siphoned to the Guptas.
It was on the basis of the Nulane Investment charge sheet that the red notice alert was issued for the Gupta brothers.
I don't know if miracles are possible, but the Guptas should be in South Africa to face trial with Sharma and the co-accused in September. Ideally, you want to charge all the accused persons together, but it's possible the trials could be split.Adriaan Basson, News24 editor-in-chief
Basson believes the state has its sight set on a "slam dunk case'" that will secure a conviction.
The NPA obviously wanted a case with solid evidence. You don't want to bring the Guptas back and not have a conviction. We know the Guptas were involved in Eskom, Transnet, Denel and SAA, so its interesting they landed up with the Free State [case].Adriaan Basson, News24 editor-in-chief
Scroll up for the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Guptas will 'fight tooth and nail not to be extradited,' says Adriaan Basson
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IeUE4jAGsQ
More from Politics
Will farm robbery allegations sink Ramaphosa's ANC re-election bid?
John Maytham spoke to research professor at the University of Johannesburg, Professor Steven Friedman, about the impact that the recent allegations could have on Ramaphosa’s ANC re-election bid.Read More
Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting
Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting, the ANC’s top officials are yet to dig into the claims.Read More
Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Roux (Ulrich Roux & Associates) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick).Read More
Tony Yengeni brings Ramaphosa farm robbery to ANC NWC
Tony Yengeni suggested that Cyril Ramaphosa must appear before Parliament’s ethics committee and step aside to allow space for investigations to continue without any perceptions of interferenceRead More
'We can no longer talk about whistleblowing and not take action,' says activist
Mandy Wiener spoke to Cynthia Stimpel, author of Hijackers on Board and the director of Whistleblower House, on the threats against Director-General Phindile BaleniRead More
Will President Cyril Ramaphosa face the music over farm robbery?
Political analyst Dr Zamo Mbandlwa says the timing of the revelations of the stolen $4 million is telling.Read More
Ramaphosa dodges questions on details of farm robbery probe
African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is staying mum on details of an investigation into a suspicious robbery at his Limpopo farm.Read More
FULL FRASER AFFIDAVIT: Large sums of dollars hidden in Ramaphosa's furniture
Arthur Fraser's statement to the police about the robbery at the president's farmhouse include images and speaks of supporting video evidence.Read More
Ramaphosa faces ANC members today following Fraser claims he concealed a crime
He is scheduled to deliver the closing address in Polokwane following the African National Congress Limpopo provincial conference this weekend.Read More
More from Local
Get involved in civic society and politics to effect change - Songezo Zibi
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Songezo Zibi gives more details about his latest book 'Manifesto'.Read More
Justice Dept working with UAE on way forward after Rajesh, Atul Gupta arrested
The brothers are wanted on corruption allegations in this country and South Africa has been trying to have them extradited to stand trial in a local court.Read More
CSIR's Suliman: SA's COVID fifth wave has been less severe than previous waves
John Perlman spoke to senior researcher at CSIR Ridhwaan Suliman about the end of the fifth wave and how COVID-19 is still affecting the country.Read More
Will farm robbery allegations sink Ramaphosa's ANC re-election bid?
John Maytham spoke to research professor at the University of Johannesburg, Professor Steven Friedman, about the impact that the recent allegations could have on Ramaphosa’s ANC re-election bid.Read More
Cele: Presidential Protection Unit head knew about robbery at Ramaphosa farm
Police Minister Bheki Cele said the head of the unit would have been the one taking care of the matter on behalf of Ramaphosa and reporting the matter to the nearest police station.Read More
UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest
A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering.Read More
Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting
Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting, the ANC’s top officials are yet to dig into the claims.Read More
Jury system would not be 'ideal' in South Africa - expert
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Wits School of Law lecturer, Shadi Maganoe.Read More
Tony Yengeni brings Ramaphosa farm robbery to ANC NWC
Tony Yengeni suggested that Cyril Ramaphosa must appear before Parliament’s ethics committee and step aside to allow space for investigations to continue without any perceptions of interferenceRead More