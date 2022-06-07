WATCH: 'Gen Z headstones' family bury daughter in a phone-shaped tombstone
A family buried their daughter in a phone shaped tombstone because she was always on it.
The caption on the TikTok video said 'Gen Z headstones, if you see this at the Manukau Memorial Gardens, it was us'.
The family wrote their messages on the large iPhone tombstone as well.
Watch the full video below:
@ssouthsides
Gen Z headstones 💀 if you see this at the Manukau Memorial Gardens, it was us 🤪🤣♬ original sound - Timbaland
