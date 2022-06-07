Streaming issues? Report here
Survivor SA: The 'world's greatest game' returns this Nelson Mandela Day

7 June 2022 10:28 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Nelson Mandela Day
Entertainment
reality tv
Survivor: South Africa
New Season

Bongani Bingwa speaks to 'Survivor South Africa' producer Leroux Botha on the new season of the popular reality television show.

"Ready, set, redemption!" exclaims show host Bongani Bingwa as he is joined by Survivor South Africa's executive and creative producer, Leroux Botha, to talk about the show's ninth season Return of the Outcasts.

Taking a similar format of an All Stars-like cast (think Rupaul's Drag Race, America's Next Top Model and Project Runway All Stars seasons) where returning cast members from all previous seasons compete at another shot at being titled "South Africa's Ultimate Survivor".

Return of the Outcasts marks the country's first season to feature returning cast members such as PK Phetoe from Season 6, Tejan Pillay from Season 4 and Marian de Vos from SA: Champions Season 5.

The 20-member cast will be battling out for six weeks on M-Net with a new show format with episodes premiering from Monday to Thursday and with back-to-back reruns on Saturday and Sunday - perfect for those looking to engage in some "binge culture".

The show is set on the Eastern Cape's Sunshine Coast and premiers 18 July.

M-Net has given us the opportunity to return with our first returning season for the franchise in South Africa featuring 20 castaways that have previously played before but have never reached that final tribal council to plead their case to the jury to become the ultimate Survivor.

Leroux Botha, Creative and executive producer - 'Survivor South Africa'

Find out more about the new season here.

Listen to the full clip below.




