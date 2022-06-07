Survivor SA: The 'world's greatest game' returns this Nelson Mandela Day
"Ready, set, redemption!" exclaims show host Bongani Bingwa as he is joined by Survivor South Africa's executive and creative producer, Leroux Botha, to talk about the show's ninth season Return of the Outcasts.
Taking a similar format of an All Stars-like cast (think Rupaul's Drag Race, America's Next Top Model and Project Runway All Stars seasons) where returning cast members from all previous seasons compete at another shot at being titled "South Africa's Ultimate Survivor".
Return of the Outcasts marks the country's first season to feature returning cast members such as PK Phetoe from Season 6, Tejan Pillay from Season 4 and Marian de Vos from SA: Champions Season 5.
The 20-member cast will be battling out for six weeks on M-Net with a new show format with episodes premiering from Monday to Thursday and with back-to-back reruns on Saturday and Sunday - perfect for those looking to engage in some "binge culture".
The show is set on the Eastern Cape's Sunshine Coast and premiers 18 July.
M-Net has given us the opportunity to return with our first returning season for the franchise in South Africa featuring 20 castaways that have previously played before but have never reached that final tribal council to plead their case to the jury to become the ultimate Survivor.Leroux Botha, Creative and executive producer - 'Survivor South Africa'
Find out more about the new season here.
Listen to the full clip below.
More from Lifestyle
LinkedIn post about office attire goes viral, find out why
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: 'Gen Z headstones' family bury daughter in a phone-shaped tombstone
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
How to navigate challenges that come with temporary guardianship
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to parenting coach and founder of Nurture with Nozi, Nozipho Mbatha for more.Read More
How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too
Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt.Read More
[REVIEW] Huawei releases first gaming monitor – it’s ‘BIG’ and ‘FAST’
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studio.Read More
Children can and do recover from traumatic events, says psychologist
Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Cathy Angus about how to help a child who has experienced trauma.Read More
Tang & Molitva: How the business of celebrity is catapulting hospitality
Bongani Bingwa is joined by Tang co-owner Nicky van der Walt and Thapelo Mokoena, co-owner Molitva Orthodox Mediterranean.Read More
The mental health of South Africa's children is at crisis point - Psychiatrist
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to child psychiatrist Dr Ronelle Price-Hughes.Read More
The Taigo is here: The sixth Volkswagen SUV lands in SA
Volkswagen announced their latest crossover SUV, The VW Taigo, and it meets all the VW standard we have seen with all the previous five SUVs.Read More