'Real sabotage at Eskom perpetrated by South African government'
There is evidence of sabotage at three of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations.
Someone cut cables and an air pipe at Tutuka while, at Hendrina, somebody removed critical copper parts from three units inside the plant.
At Matla, a person tried to take a unit offline.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed News24’s award-winning investigative journalist Kyle Cowan (scroll up to listen) about his latest book Sabotage: Eskom Under Siege, in which he takes a closer look at the sabotage at the struggling utility.
RELATED: 'Situation much worse than Eskom is telling us – and costs are out of control'
He begins the book with an incident in November last year when unknown saboteurs toppled a strategic pylon near Lethabo power station in the Free State, almost causing the country to plunge into stage five load shedding.
“This is clearly an act of sabotage, and we can all it as such,” said Eskom CEO André de Ruyter at the time.
Cowan conducted extensive interviews with De Ruiter, Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer, chairperson Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, and other key figures.
Conspiracy, subterfuge, power struggles… South Africa’s survival is at stake.
RELATED: Energy regulator OKs South Africa’s first two privately-owned solar projects
… There was this constant barrage of attacks on the leadership of Eskom… The current leadership of Eskom spent, in the first two years, in some weeks, 40% of their time simply responding to questions and investigations, not actually focussing on the job…Kyle Cowan, investigative journalist - News24
Mr Oberholzer left Eskom in 2008… He came back in July 2018… During the entire state capture years… he was away… An old Eskom hand… one of the main reasons he was brought back; he really knows Eskom…Kyle Cowan, investigative journalist - News24
The real sabotage at Eskom has been perpetrated by the South African government… not building new power stations quickly enough… Not maintaining our power stations… Over time, we have not looked after our power stations… To fix these power stations, they must be taken offline for a year, or two years each…Kyle Cowan, investigative journalist - News24
Description of “Sabotage” on UPPERcase:
After unknown saboteurs toppled a strategic pylon near Lethabo power station in the Free State in November 2021, almost causing the country to plunge into stage five load shedding, Eskom’s chief executive officer André de Ruyter declared: ‘This was clearly now an act of sabotage and I think we can call it as such.’
It was not the first such incident, but it was the clearest indication to date that there are individuals out there, intent on causing maximum damage to the ailing power utility, and more specifically, to its corruption-busting CEO, De Ruyter, and straight-shooting COO Jan Oberholzer.
In Sabotage, award-winning journalist Kyle Cowan unravels the history, corruption, and politicisation of the state power utility to explain how and why those entrusted with turning it around are being systematically targeted in what can only be described as a sustained and vicious onslaught designed to protect political patronage networks and those intent on robbing the country.
RELATED: 'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance'
Drawing from interviews, documents, court cases, and testimony at the Zondo Commission, this is a shocking account of an orchestrated campaign that affects the daily lives of all South Africans and the survival of the country’s economy.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Real sabotage at Eskom perpetrated by South African government'
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/pliers-tool-elektroniker-1031982/
More from Business Books
How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too
Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt.Read More
How John Bogle invented index funds – saving investors trillions
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nerina Visser, a Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA.Read More
Is it all completely hopeless? No, it is not! - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Refilwe Moloto reviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield's new book “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global”.Read More
Why businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future
Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.Read More
Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield
John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".Read More
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.Read More
How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them
Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems
Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show.Read More
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure
Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.Read More