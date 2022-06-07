Tech Tuesday: The battle for free speech on social media
-The US Supreme Court blocked a Texas law, which prohibits Twitter and Meta from regulating content
-Critics believe the Texas law would set a dangerous precedent
-Case could have implications for South Africa
...
The debate around free speech and censorship on social media continues to rage on, but is being tested in the courts yet again.
Last week, the US Supreme Court blocked a Texas law that sought to bar tech giants Twitter and Meta - which owns Facebook- from regulating content on their platforms. Essentially, it meant social media and tech companies would not be able to ban or censor free speech.
Texas Republicans believe the social media sites must be curtailed, due to their liberal bias. But critics argue this could be dangerous, as hate speech and extremism would be allowed to flourish.
Some tech companies who brought the Supreme Court bid, believe the Texas law violates the right to free speech and would take away the power of private companies to decide what content to publish on their platforms.
The case could have huge implications for the South African social media context.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak to understand more.
What the big tech guys are arguing is that Texas has forbidden them from removing, for example, Nazism from their platforms. And what the Texans are saying is that they are ignoring government level powers to censor right wing voices and stop them from expressing their viewpoints freely on their platforms. It's a highly politicised thing but its right at the place where we have to work out who is responsible for what.Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak
Forty years since the advent of the internet, the greatest challenge remains its governance. Fairweather has criticised the power of social media platforms to make decisions around free speech.
Some of these decisions are being made arbitrarily and what they think is best for their bottom line. I'm very skeptical that Facebook and Twitter can actually make consistent, just and fair judgments about what should be on there.Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak
South African tech companies and social media law experts would be keenly watching this case, to understand its broader implications. South African's constitutional right to freedom of expression is sacred, but this right is being threatened in the era of social media - where hate speech, misinformation and disinformation have proliferated.
The [Texas] laws are cynical. It's quite thin, badly written and much too broad. It's a good that these things are in the conversation as it will make a difference in South Africa. But we need to find a way to grapple with it.Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak
Scroll up for the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tech Tuesday: The battle for free speech on social media
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/EQSPI11rf68
More from World
UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest
A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering.Read More
Prof Zeblon Vilakazi on being appointed a fellow of the Royal Society in the UK
The Wits University vice-chancellor and principal says this means is that there is incredible work being done in South Africa.Read More
In Germany, you can travel across the country for just R150
Lester Kiewit spoke to Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu for the latest on Germany's relief measures for struggling consumersRead More
Opec+ to increase oil output - could this be the break the world needs?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage about hopes for a drop in oil prices.Read More
Formerly pacifist Germany gives Ukraine high-tech air defence systems
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker.Read More
How your morning coffee can help the environment
Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how:Read More
Europe bans piped oil from Russia
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list
The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22.Read More
WATCH: Journalist's brilliant questioning of Ted Cruz on gun laws goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More