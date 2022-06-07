Tech Tuesday: The battle for free speech on social media





-The US Supreme Court blocked a Texas law, which prohibits Twitter and Meta from regulating content

-Critics believe the Texas law would set a dangerous precedent

-Case could have implications for South Africa

Photo by dole777 on Unsplash

The debate around free speech and censorship on social media continues to rage on, but is being tested in the courts yet again.

Last week, the US Supreme Court blocked a Texas law that sought to bar tech giants Twitter and Meta - which owns Facebook- from regulating content on their platforms. Essentially, it meant social media and tech companies would not be able to ban or censor free speech.

Texas Republicans believe the social media sites must be curtailed, due to their liberal bias. But critics argue this could be dangerous, as hate speech and extremism would be allowed to flourish.

Some tech companies who brought the Supreme Court bid, believe the Texas law violates the right to free speech and would take away the power of private companies to decide what content to publish on their platforms.

The case could have huge implications for the South African social media context.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak to understand more.

What the big tech guys are arguing is that Texas has forbidden them from removing, for example, Nazism from their platforms. And what the Texans are saying is that they are ignoring government level powers to censor right wing voices and stop them from expressing their viewpoints freely on their platforms. It's a highly politicised thing but its right at the place where we have to work out who is responsible for what. Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak

Forty years since the advent of the internet, the greatest challenge remains its governance. Fairweather has criticised the power of social media platforms to make decisions around free speech.

Some of these decisions are being made arbitrarily and what they think is best for their bottom line. I'm very skeptical that Facebook and Twitter can actually make consistent, just and fair judgments about what should be on there. Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak

South African tech companies and social media law experts would be keenly watching this case, to understand its broader implications. South African's constitutional right to freedom of expression is sacred, but this right is being threatened in the era of social media - where hate speech, misinformation and disinformation have proliferated.

The [Texas] laws are cynical. It's quite thin, badly written and much too broad. It's a good that these things are in the conversation as it will make a difference in South Africa. But we need to find a way to grapple with it. Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak

