Get involved in civic society and politics to effect change - Songezo Zibi
The latest book by chairman Rivonia Circle chairman Songezo Zibi, Manifesto, challenges the middle class to get involved in taking charge of the democracy of the country.
Zibi says the book is "not an analysis of South Africa's problems. It is an outline of what we must change to have the South Africa of our dreams."
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Zibi gives more details about the book.
I am asking anybody who reads the book to get involved in civic structures, in political parties in order to ensure the outcomes that people claim that they want.Songezo Zibi, Chairman and co-founder - Rivonia Circle
Millions of South Africans do not think those three political parties offer an alternative, however, our Constitution does not preclude any of us from forming new political formations, from supporting political formations we may have not thought about before. There are a lot of alternatives that we have not thought of.Songezo Zibi, Chairman and co-founder - Rivonia Circle
The launch begins at 6.30pm sharp but I’ll start signing books at 5.30pm if you don’t want to stand in the usual queue post-event - or can’t stay till the end. pic.twitter.com/idMlleLi8B— Songezo Zibi (@SongezoZibi) June 7, 2022
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Supplied
