70% of Woolies delivery vans go electric in bid to hit no carbon footprint goal
- The rollout will result in up to 70% of the retailer’s fleet being powered by electricity
- It has the potential to save 700 000 kgs of tailpipe carbon emissions annually
Woolworths has just raised the stakes when it comes to retailers in South Africa doing their bit to cut carbon emissions.
After a successful 10-month trial, it's announced that it will be the first retailer in the country to roll out an extensive fleet of electric panel vans (EVs).
The move is in partnership with DSV and Everlectric and will see the vans delivering to customers in Cape Town, Gauteng and Durban.
A massive 70% of the fleet will be electric, which Woolies says has the potential to reduce it's annual carbon footprint by 700 000kgs.
RELATED:'We’ve just created a Woolies bag problem' - How many do you have at home?
This latest investment in electric panel vans, enables us to continue to grow our online business and deliver the Woolies difference, but with a lower carbon footprint.Liz Hillock, Head of Online and Mobile - Woolworths
To power the vans, electricity will be sourced as far as possible from renewable sources...Liz Hillock, Head of Online and Mobile - Woolworths
In 2018 Woolworths began its campaign to stop using non-recyclable plastic packaging, including plastic shopping bags, by 2022.
And last year the retailer announced its ambitious goal to have zero nett carbon emissions by 2040.
RELATED: Woolworths pilots in-store reusable shopping bag collection
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 70% of Woolies delivery vans go electric in bid to hit no carbon footprint goal
