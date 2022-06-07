Digital Girl Africa calls for women to 'pay less' online to eliminate gender gap
Digital Girl Africa is lobbying for women to pay less to go online.
This, the orgnaisation said, would eliminate the gender gap tied to the acquisition of digital skills and knowledge.
The organisation's founder and CEO, Ian Mangenga, told Clement Manyathela that they were pushing for women to be active participants in the digital space.
Let women pay less to go online because already the economy is against us. Let women pay less to buy certain devices because they already cannot afford it because of the gender wage gap.Ian Mangenga, founder and CEO, Digital Girl Africa.
Mangenga added that women could not access internet due to cultural and social barriers.
So, the one is digital skills that is very tied to our past and women’s inequality [and] access to education.Ian Mangenga, Founder and CEO, Digital Girl Africa.
The other is the high cost of connectivity, and the other one is the lack of digital devices - which is also tied to some cultural and social issues that we experience where women and girls are not allowed to own devices, but their male counterparts have easier access to those.Ian Mangenga, founder and CEO, Digital Girl Africa.
