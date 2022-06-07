Digital Girl Africa calls for women to 'pay less' online to eliminate gender gap

Today at 15:50 SA's learners far behind in Maths and Langauage Skills because if COVID Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Professor Ursula Hoadley, Professor of Education at UCT

Today at 16:10 [Explainer] Gupta brothers arrested by Interpol: Extradition is not a quick process Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Stephen Tuson - Professor Of Criminal Law at Wits University

Today at 16:20 [FEATURE] My Hometown- Matatiele- Zola Nombona Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Zola Nombona, Actress

Today at 16:50 How medicine in South Africa has little idea on how to deal with children's pain Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Michelle Meiring - Doctor at Paedspal

Today at 17:10 [ANALYSIS] Ramaphosa's robbery saga Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Aubrey Matshiqi

Today at 17:20 [ANALYSIS] Ramaphosa robbery saga - Impact on his second term Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Aubrey Matshiqi

Today at 18:09 Good news: South Africa's economy returns to pre-pandemic levels as it grew by 1.9% in Q1 of 2022 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital

Today at 18:13 What more needs to be done before the Guptas face justice? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management

Today at 18:39 CDE: South Africa cannot afford a basic income grant The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Anne Bernsein - Founder at Centre For Development And Enterprise

Today at 18:50 Pledge to decline future work with the fossil fuel industry The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stephen Horn - Country Director at Fossil Free South Africa

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jaco Maritz - Editor at How We Made It In Africa

