Parents, activists plead with WCED to build more schools amid school enrollment

FILE: Grade 7 pupils at a Western Cape primary school on 1 June 2020 sit in class after schools reopened following a national coronavirus lockdown, which started on 27 March 2020. Picture: @WCEDnews/Twitter.

The Western Cape learner enrollment crisis has laid bare the challenge of migration and the education department's slow progress in building new schools.

That was the view of education activists and parents, on a discussion around the current challenges in the administration of new learners.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is dealing with an administrative nightmare as thousands of parents are struggling to register their children online for grade one and grade eight for 2023. Parents have until 17 June to confirm their school of choice, but it seems most schools are oversubscribed.

Unions and education activists have pleaded with the department to relook its online admissions policy, saying thousands of learners will be discriminated against if they are not placed at schools.

Speaking to Lester Kiewit, WCED director of communications Bronagh Hammond attempted to allay the anxiety of parents.

While there's a lot of panic for parents whose children have not gotten places in the first round, it's just the start of the process. That's why we said parents must make a decision by the 17th June and we will automate that decision based on the preferences. Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape Education Department director of communications

At this stage, the department cannot determine how many children have not been placed in a school.

The problem is that parents are holding up additional spots at schools that can be taken by learners on the waiting list. Parents have been urged to contact these schools to inform them of their confirmed choice. Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape Education Department director of communications

The determination of a school depends on several factors, primarily the school governing body's admissions policy. The SGB [School Governing Body] may give preference to learners located within the school catchment area, to avoid children travelling long distances.

But in some areas, there are struggling schools, which has left parents who want a high quality education for their children looking elsewhere. Hammond stressed that parents can apply to any school, but the financial decision ultimately rested with that school.

Community schools are important as there is more parental involvement and there's better community ownership. But realistically, we do have to be more inclusive and our popular schools are doing so. Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape Education Department director of communications

A school like Claremont High is getting 3200 applications for only 200 spaces in Grade 8. This will leave 3000 parents disappointed. We're also seeing other popular schools like Spine Road, Mondale and Portlands high schools with high applications. But there are other schools in township areas that are quality schools and that's where we go to as a department...to build up the community schools. Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape Education Department director of communications

The WCED has conceded that its enrolment crisis is largely due to the shortage of schools in the province. The main factor is the province's population growth - which is increasing at a rapid rate, due to inward migration.

With 18 000 learners [entering the province], you would need 18 new schools and that is a significant amount of schools to build year on year. Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape Education Department director of communications

But Sue Larkan, the founder of Tabansi, an organisation that supports parents and pupils, has put the blame on the education system.

The government had 27 years to upgrade our township or rural schools. Parents want their children to come to the more affluent schools. This is the migration into suburbs. Sue Larkan, Tabansi founder

I believe we can still put more children in these schools. I fight with school governing bodies because they want to keep their numbers down as most schools are not built for 40 in a classroom. Sue Larkan, Tabansi founder

Larkan asserted that the education department had anticipated this problem, but did not act.

They didn't do their homework. When the zoning of schools was taken away, they should have realised that non-fee paying schools should have been upgraded so children don't have to travel 50 kilometres a day to get school. This is why we have children sleeping in classes... they're exhausted. Sue Larkan, Tabansi founder

Hammond said the province's education infrastructure plan was impacted by budget constraints, the drought and the COVID-19 pandemic.

A lot of money was put into assisting schools with tanks and water systems during the drought. And then with Covid, a lot of money was pushed to resources such as masks. But we are on a brighter note this year with an injection of funds and we're pushing. Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape Education Department director of communications

While the department plans to build new schools, developments can often be hampered by land availability. As an alternative, the WCED will focus on expanding schools, maintenance and also reducing class sizes with additional classrooms.

But Larkan was cynical of the department's budgetary issues.

Every year, funds from the department's budget is removed and to finance another a department. This is wrong. Sue Larkan, Tabansi founder

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Parents, activists plead with WCED to build more schools amid school enrollment