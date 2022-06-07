Nothing wrong with transacting in cash - Wildlife Ranching South Africa





President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, continues to make headlines.

“The questions are piling up,” said Daily Maverick Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee on Monday.

“The story is not going away any time soon.”

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's Eastern Cape elective conference on 9 May 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

RELATED: Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law?

Ramaphosa denies breaking the law by hiding information about a theft in 2020 of money from a game farm he owns in Limpopo.

Last week, former State Security Agency director-general, Arthur Fraser, opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa over the alleged incident.

Fraser claims that suspects were abducted and questioned before being paid off for their silence on the crime. He says criminals stole more than US$4 million in cash from the farm.

Fraser claims Ramaphosa hid the information from the police, a crime in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Ramaphosa confirmed that the robbery took place and that proceeds from game sales were stolen but denies any wrongdoing.

RELATED: Invest in cattle - got R500? No farming required!

Did Ramaphosa dodge tax?

Why are buyers and sellers using so much cash, especially foreign currency?

Lester Kiewit interviewed Charles De Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica (scroll up to listen).

He also spoke with Ruan Nel, Director of Wildlife Ranching South Africa.

The Reserve Bank has strict requirements [regarding foreign currency] … It’s different when you have South African rand… When you receive cash, you need to declare that in your VAT return in the month you receive it… The normal rules apply… The onus is on the person to make a full declaration… Charles De Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica

Penalties are quite high, hundreds of thousands of rands… Charles De Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica

Most game is sold and bought at auctions… I’m sure if a transaction is done through cash, and the legal requirements are met, there’s nothing wrong with it… Ruan Nel, Director - Wildlife Ranching South Africa

The total revenue of game sales at auctions in 2021 was around R311 million… WRSA represents land under private protection 1.5 times the size of the UK! … South Africa is one of the few places in the world where game populations thrive… We employ close to 500,000 people, comparable to mining… Ruan Nel, Director - Wildlife Ranching South Africa

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nothing wrong with transacting in cash - Wildlife Ranching South Africa