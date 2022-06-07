How to convince your employer to pay for your education
Feeling like you have plateaued in your career or are hungry for a new challenge? Have you considered asking your boss to help fund your studies?
Furthering your education and gaining new skills will not only fast-track your career development but make you a better employee as well, making it a win-win situation for all.
Clement Manyathela interviews Human Resources executive Lauren Clark on how to approach asking for tuition assistance from your employer.
Clark says pitching directly to your employer shows dedication but, more importantly, highlights to them how improving your skills could be to their benefit.
The HR executive says that employees shouldn't look at study assistance as a handout but as a rather mutually beneficial agreement or partnership.
Employees can't look at study assistance as a handout ... this should be a mutually beneficial partnership.Lauren Clark, Head of people and HR executive - Mint Group
She adds that while there may be penalties should your company agree to fund your studies, they shouldn't be a deterrent in advancing your skills.
It's about striking a balance between a return of investment for the employer and reasonable support offered to the employee, says Clark.
Sometimes those rules are reasonable and mutually acceptable but quite often they are quite harsh and it's almost a deterrent.Lauren Clark, Head of people and HR executive - Mint Group
Listen to the full audio below:
