Health and Wellness: what to expect when going through menopause
The idea of going through menopause is something that many women may find stressful.
But knowing what to expect can make the transitional experience easier.
Clement Manyathela spoke to gynaecologist Dr Natalia Novikova about how to survive and thrive during menopause.
Menopause starts when a woman has not had a period for a year. When this happens, they can go to their doctor and have a blood test to confirm that they are going through menopause.
The age where menopause begins varies from woman to woman, but it usually happens from the mid-forties to early fifties.
Menopause can be different for everyone. While some women may experience no symptoms other than their period stopping, others may find themselves struggling with hot flushes, insomnia, brain fog and moodiness among other symptoms.
Leading up to menopause women may experience perimenopause, where women will still be menstruating but still experience other menopause symptoms.
According to Novikova, some menopause symptoms can be managed by using hormonal treatments where necessary.
We do know that hormonal treatment would help with osteoporosis or osteopenia, weakening of the bones, and also the brain fog and dryness of the skin and vaginal dryness. Is it necessary to take hormonal treatment for every woman? Absolutely not, women may make the choice for themselves individually.Dr Natalia Novikova, Gynaecologist
Menopause can be difficult but there are ways to manage symptoms and to thrive through this period.
Don’t be afraid to speak to your doctor about what you’re experiencing and find out what will work best for you.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Health and Wellness: what to expect when going through menopause
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_115835447_facial-mask-nice-elderly-woman-standing-with-eye-patches-while-getting-rid-of-fatigue-signs.html
