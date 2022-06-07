SIU orders businessman Hamilton Ndlovu to pay the state R158m

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
SA's learners far behind in Maths and Langauage Skills because if COVID
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Ursula Hoadley, Professor of Education at UCT
Today at 16:10
[Explainer] Gupta brothers arrested by Interpol: Extradition is not a quick process
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Stephen Tuson - Professor Of Criminal Law at Wits University
Today at 16:20
[FEATURE] My Hometown- Matatiele- Zola Nombona
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zola Nombona, Actress
Today at 16:50
How medicine in South Africa has little idea on how to deal with children's pain
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Michelle Meiring - Doctor at Paedspal
Today at 17:10
[ANALYSIS] Ramaphosa's robbery saga
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Aubrey Matshiqi
Today at 17:20
[ANALYSIS] Ramaphosa robbery saga - Impact on his second term
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Aubrey Matshiqi
Today at 18:09
Good news: South Africa's economy returns to pre-pandemic levels as it grew by 1.9% in Q1 of 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Today at 18:13
What more needs to be done before the Guptas face justice?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
CDE: South Africa cannot afford a basic income grant
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anne Bernsein - Founder at Centre For Development And Enterprise
Today at 18:50
Pledge to decline future work with the fossil fuel industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Horn - Country Director at Fossil Free South Africa
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaco Maritz - Editor at How We Made It In Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - protecting against market volatility
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Debra Slabber - Portfolio Specialist at Morningstar Investment Management SA
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Tembisa 10' story a low point for SA media, says Prof Harber Piet Rampedi, journalist and editor at the newspaper stood by his story that indeed the babies were born despite not to have seen... 7 June 2022 3:00 PM
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite. 7 June 2022 2:31 PM
Parents, activists plead with WCED to build more schools amid school enrollment Lester Kiewit speaks to Bronagh Hammond, the director of communications for the Western Cape Education Department and Sue Larkan,... 7 June 2022 1:27 PM
View all Local
'Minister Cele must pack his bags and go,' says WC Police Minister Allen Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen talks to Mandy Wiener about released WC crime stats. 7 June 2022 3:06 PM
Ramaphosa should have reported receipt of money at his farm - Corruption Watch Mandy Wiener speaks to Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch. 7 June 2022 2:49 PM
Will farm robbery allegations sink Ramaphosa's ANC re-election bid? John Maytham spoke to research professor at the University of Johannesburg, Professor Steven Friedman, about the impact that the r... 7 June 2022 6:29 AM
View all Politics
'ANC government is privatising just about everything in South Africa' Mandy Wiener interviews Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist at the Efficient Group. 7 June 2022 3:16 PM
How to convince your employer to pay for your education Clement Manyathela interviews HR executive Lauren Clark on how to ask for tuition assistance in the workplace. 7 June 2022 1:43 PM
Nothing wrong with transacting in cash - Wildlife Ranching South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Charles De Wet (Tax Executive, ENSAfrica) and Ruan Nel, Director of Wildlife Ranching South Africa. 7 June 2022 12:22 PM
View all Business
Health and Wellness: what to expect when going through menopause Clement Manyathela spoke to gynaecologist Dr Natalia Novikova about how to survive and thrive during menopause. 7 June 2022 12:40 PM
Survivor SA: The 'world's greatest game' returns this Nelson Mandela Day Bongani Bingwa speaks to 'Survivor South Africa' producer Leroux Botha on the new season of the popular reality television show. 7 June 2022 10:28 AM
LinkedIn post about office attire goes viral, find out why Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 June 2022 9:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 June 2022 9:38 AM
Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hair 5 June 2022 11:03 AM
Cyclists, runners police demand action after victimisation by thugs, motorists Safer Routes Forum march organiser Lubabalo James Mnyaka says they need police visibility especially when it is quiet and dangerou... 4 June 2022 3:43 PM
View all Sport
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: I hope Will and Chris Rock will heal and talk it out - Jada Pinkett Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2022 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Tech Tuesday: The battle for free speech on social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak, about a controversial social media law in Texas. 7 June 2022 11:13 AM
UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering. 6 June 2022 7:36 PM
In Germany, you can travel across the country for just R150 Lester Kiewit spoke to Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu for the latest on Germany's relief measures for struggling c... 3 June 2022 1:12 PM
View all World
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Africa
How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt. 6 June 2022 7:56 PM
[REVIEW] Huawei releases first gaming monitor – it’s ‘BIG’ and ‘FAST’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studio. 6 June 2022 7:26 PM
Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Roux (Ulrich Roux & Associates) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 6 June 2022 6:37 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SIU orders businessman Hamilton Ndlovu to pay the state R158m

7 June 2022 1:19 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Corruption
Special Investigating Unit
tenders
Hamilton Ndlovu

Mandy Weiner speaks to Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago on the Ndlovu corruption case.

In a win against the fight against corruption, the Special Tribunal has ordered businessman Hamilton Ndlovu to pay back R158 million with interests in frozen property and funds belonging to Ndlovu and associates to the state.

The contracts were issued by the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) in 2020.

The tribunal also ordered the NHLS to ensure that Ndlovu and his companies be barred from doing business with the State and that Ndlovu's assets must be sold by public auction or private treaty at market price and the money returned to the NHLS.

Listen to the full clip below.

The judgment was made by the Special Tribunal where all the nineteen tenders that were issued for PPE by the National Health Laboratory Services have been set aside to the value of R172 million and, of that, mainly Mr Ndlovu and his associated companies were ordered to pay R158 million with interest.

Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - Special Investigating Unit



7 June 2022 1:19 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Corruption
Special Investigating Unit
tenders
Hamilton Ndlovu

More from Local

'Tembisa 10' story a low point for SA media, says Prof Harber

7 June 2022 3:00 PM

Piet Rampedi, journalist and editor at the newspaper stood by his story that indeed the babies were born despite not to have seen them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay

7 June 2022 2:31 PM

What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parents, activists plead with WCED to build more schools amid school enrollment

7 June 2022 1:27 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Bronagh Hammond, the director of communications for the Western Cape Education Department and Sue Larkan, the founder of Tabansi, about the province's school enrollment crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GDP back to pre-pandemic levels after two years

7 June 2022 1:26 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka about the GDP for the first quarter of 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nothing wrong with transacting in cash - Wildlife Ranching South Africa

7 June 2022 12:22 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Charles De Wet (Tax Executive, ENSAfrica) and Ruan Nel, Director of Wildlife Ranching South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

70% of Woolies delivery vans go electric in bid to hit no carbon footprint goal

7 June 2022 11:40 AM

It's the latest step towards the retailer's ambitious goal to have zero nett carbon emissions by 2040.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get involved in civic society and politics to effect change - Songezo Zibi

7 June 2022 11:19 AM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Songezo Zibi gives more details about his latest book 'Manifesto'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Guptas will 'fight tooth and nail not to be extradited,' says Adriaan Basson

7 June 2022 8:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Crispin Phiri and News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta in Dubai.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justice Dept working with UAE on way forward after Rajesh, Atul Gupta arrested

7 June 2022 6:56 AM

The brothers are wanted on corruption allegations in this country and South Africa has been trying to have them extradited to stand trial in a local court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CSIR's Suliman: SA's COVID fifth wave has been less severe than previous waves

7 June 2022 6:41 AM

John Perlman spoke to senior researcher at CSIR Ridhwaan Suliman about the end of the fifth wave and how COVID-19 is still affecting the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Nothing wrong with transacting in cash - Wildlife Ranching South Africa

Local Politics Business Opinion

'Real sabotage at Eskom perpetrated by South African government'

Business

Guptas will 'fight tooth and nail not to be extradited,' says Adriaan Basson

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Nigeria's ruling party braces for key primaries

7 June 2022 1:55 PM

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Forensic officer Mosia grilled on his qualifications

7 June 2022 1:18 PM

UK's wounded Johnson presses on despite Tory rebellion

7 June 2022 1:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA