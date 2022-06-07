GDP back to pre-pandemic levels after two years
According to recent information from Statistics SA, South Africa’s GDP has gone back to pre-pandemic levels after two years of lockdown.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Statistician-General SA Risenga Maluleka about the GDP for the first quarter of 2022.
According to Maluleka the economy has grown by 1.9% in the first quarter with the biggest contributor to the growth being manufacturing, followed by trade and finance.
We see that our real GDP is sitting at R1.153 trillion and that is almost the same level as where we were by the fourth quarter 2018 which was about the highest we had.Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General
On the negative side, mining and constructing sectors have both contracted in this quarter.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
