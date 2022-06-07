Ramaphosa should have reported receipt of money at his farm - Corruption Watch
Corruption Watch has added its voice that President Cyril Ramaphosa should have reported the receipt of the money from his Limpopo's Phala Phala farm.
This is after former State Security Agency director-general, Arthur Fraser, opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa over the alleged incident.
Fraser claims that suspects were abducted and questioned before being paid off for their silence after stealing more than $4 million in cash from the farm.
The organisation's head of legal and investigations, Karam Singh, was talking to Mandy Wiener on how money laundering works.
....there would have been an obligation upon the president to report the receipt of that cash and the further complication in this matter is the possibility that it was in foreign currency.Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations, Corruption Watch
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
'Minister Cele must pack his bags and go,' says WC Police Minister Allen
Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen talks to Mandy Wiener about released WC crime stats.Read More
Nothing wrong with transacting in cash - Wildlife Ranching South Africa
Lester Kiewit interviews Charles De Wet (Tax Executive, ENSAfrica) and Ruan Nel, Director of Wildlife Ranching South Africa.Read More
Guptas will 'fight tooth and nail not to be extradited,' says Adriaan Basson
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Crispin Phiri and News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta in Dubai.Read More
Will farm robbery allegations sink Ramaphosa's ANC re-election bid?
John Maytham spoke to research professor at the University of Johannesburg, Professor Steven Friedman, about the impact that the recent allegations could have on Ramaphosa’s ANC re-election bid.Read More
Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting
Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting, the ANC’s top officials are yet to dig into the claims.Read More
Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Roux (Ulrich Roux & Associates) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick).Read More
Tony Yengeni brings Ramaphosa farm robbery to ANC NWC
Tony Yengeni suggested that Cyril Ramaphosa must appear before Parliament’s ethics committee and step aside to allow space for investigations to continue without any perceptions of interferenceRead More
'We can no longer talk about whistleblowing and not take action,' says activist
Mandy Wiener spoke to Cynthia Stimpel, author of Hijackers on Board and the director of Whistleblower House, on the threats against Director-General Phindile BaleniRead More
Will President Cyril Ramaphosa face the music over farm robbery?
Political analyst Dr Zamo Mbandlwa says the timing of the revelations of the stolen $4 million is telling.Read More