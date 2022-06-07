'ANC government is privatising just about everything in South Africa'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
SA's learners far behind in Maths and Langauage Skills because if COVID
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Ursula Hoadley, Professor of Education at UCT
Today at 16:10
[Explainer] Gupta brothers arrested by Interpol: Extradition is not a quick process
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Stephen Tuson - Professor Of Criminal Law at Wits University
Today at 16:20
[FEATURE] My Hometown- Matatiele- Zola Nombona
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zola Nombona, Actress
Today at 16:50
How medicine in South Africa has little idea on how to deal with children's pain
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Michelle Meiring - Doctor at Paedspal
Today at 17:10
[ANALYSIS] Ramaphosa's robbery saga
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Aubrey Matshiqi
Today at 17:20
[ANALYSIS] Ramaphosa robbery saga - Impact on his second term
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Aubrey Matshiqi
Today at 18:09
Good news: South Africa's economy returns to pre-pandemic levels as it grew by 1.9% in Q1 of 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Today at 18:13
What more needs to be done before the Guptas face justice?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
CDE: South Africa cannot afford a basic income grant
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anne Bernsein - Founder at Centre For Development And Enterprise
Today at 18:50
Pledge to decline future work with the fossil fuel industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Horn - Country Director at Fossil Free South Africa
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaco Maritz - Editor at How We Made It In Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - protecting against market volatility
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Debra Slabber - Portfolio Specialist at Morningstar Investment Management SA
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Tembisa 10' story a low point for SA media, says Prof Harber Piet Rampedi, journalist and editor at the newspaper stood by his story that indeed the babies were born despite not to have seen... 7 June 2022 3:00 PM
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite. 7 June 2022 2:31 PM
Parents, activists plead with WCED to build more schools amid school enrollment Lester Kiewit speaks to Bronagh Hammond, the director of communications for the Western Cape Education Department and Sue Larkan,... 7 June 2022 1:27 PM
View all Local
'Minister Cele must pack his bags and go,' says WC Police Minister Allen Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen talks to Mandy Wiener about released WC crime stats. 7 June 2022 3:06 PM
Ramaphosa should have reported receipt of money at his farm - Corruption Watch Mandy Wiener speaks to Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch. 7 June 2022 2:49 PM
Will farm robbery allegations sink Ramaphosa's ANC re-election bid? John Maytham spoke to research professor at the University of Johannesburg, Professor Steven Friedman, about the impact that the r... 7 June 2022 6:29 AM
View all Politics
'ANC government is privatising just about everything in South Africa' Mandy Wiener interviews Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist at the Efficient Group. 7 June 2022 3:16 PM
How to convince your employer to pay for your education Clement Manyathela interviews HR executive Lauren Clark on how to ask for tuition assistance in the workplace. 7 June 2022 1:43 PM
Nothing wrong with transacting in cash - Wildlife Ranching South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Charles De Wet (Tax Executive, ENSAfrica) and Ruan Nel, Director of Wildlife Ranching South Africa. 7 June 2022 12:22 PM
View all Business
Health and Wellness: what to expect when going through menopause Clement Manyathela spoke to gynaecologist Dr Natalia Novikova about how to survive and thrive during menopause. 7 June 2022 12:40 PM
Survivor SA: The 'world's greatest game' returns this Nelson Mandela Day Bongani Bingwa speaks to 'Survivor South Africa' producer Leroux Botha on the new season of the popular reality television show. 7 June 2022 10:28 AM
LinkedIn post about office attire goes viral, find out why Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 June 2022 9:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 June 2022 9:38 AM
Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hair 5 June 2022 11:03 AM
Cyclists, runners police demand action after victimisation by thugs, motorists Safer Routes Forum march organiser Lubabalo James Mnyaka says they need police visibility especially when it is quiet and dangerou... 4 June 2022 3:43 PM
View all Sport
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: I hope Will and Chris Rock will heal and talk it out - Jada Pinkett Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2022 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Tech Tuesday: The battle for free speech on social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak, about a controversial social media law in Texas. 7 June 2022 11:13 AM
UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering. 6 June 2022 7:36 PM
In Germany, you can travel across the country for just R150 Lester Kiewit spoke to Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu for the latest on Germany's relief measures for struggling c... 3 June 2022 1:12 PM
View all World
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Africa
How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt. 6 June 2022 7:56 PM
[REVIEW] Huawei releases first gaming monitor – it’s ‘BIG’ and ‘FAST’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studio. 6 June 2022 7:26 PM
Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Roux (Ulrich Roux & Associates) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 6 June 2022 6:37 PM
View all Opinion
'ANC government is privatising just about everything in South Africa'

7 June 2022 3:16 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Dawie Roodt
Discovery
The Efficient Group
privatisation
Discovery Insure
Discovery Fire Force

Mandy Wiener interviews Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist at the Efficient Group.

Johannesburg is getting a Discovery-owned firefighting service.

“Fire Force” is available primarily to Discovery Insure clients across most of Johannesburg.

It has two fully equipped, branded fire engines and numerous rapid response support vehicles.

The rich man lives (or gets his fire put out) and the poor woman dies. © z1b/123rf.com

Mandy Wiener interviewed Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group.

Roodt says the government is privatising wherever it is failing to govern effectively.

The state sells its assets to the private sector. So much has been privatised in South Africa. Typically, a characteristic of a right-wing government and in the case of the ANC, [because of] the horrible quality of leadership, incompetence, and corruption – they’ve privatised just about everything in South Africa!

Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - The Efficient Group

The police have been privatised! There are three times as many private sector security people as police. Most postal services are provided by the private sector! The private sector is involved in education, health services…

Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - The Efficient Group

The good thing about having an incompetent government is that they can’t implement a bad idea, which is why I don’t think the NHI is going to become a reality. Unfortunately, we still have to pay all those high taxes to the state for all those services they’re not providing.

Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist - The Efficient Group

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'ANC government is privatising just about everything in South Africa'




How to convince your employer to pay for your education

7 June 2022 1:43 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews HR executive Lauren Clark on how to ask for tuition assistance in the workplace.

Nothing wrong with transacting in cash - Wildlife Ranching South Africa

7 June 2022 12:22 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Charles De Wet (Tax Executive, ENSAfrica) and Ruan Nel, Director of Wildlife Ranching South Africa.

'Real sabotage at Eskom perpetrated by South African government'

7 June 2022 10:24 AM

Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan on his new book 'Sabotage', which takes a closer look at incidents of sabotage at Eskom.

How much life insurance do you really need?

7 June 2022 9:44 AM

A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance.

How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too

6 June 2022 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt.

[REVIEW] Huawei releases first gaming monitor – it’s ‘BIG’ and ‘FAST’

6 June 2022 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studio.

Most municipalities in South Africa are toast, except for the W Cape - MFSI

6 June 2022 7:04 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ratings Afrika analyst Leon Claassen.

Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law?

6 June 2022 6:37 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Roux (Ulrich Roux & Associates) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick).

Flagship business incubator, Nedbank Business Ignite, returns!

6 June 2022 6:50 AM

South Africa’s longest-running business mentorship programme – Nedbank Business Ignite - returns to 702 and CapeTalk.

Economic and cultural factors worsen crime in SA - Saftu

4 June 2022 11:16 AM

The trade union federation says conditions of depravity have driven many unemployed people to criminal activities to make end meets

EWN Highlights

Nigeria's ruling party braces for key primaries

7 June 2022 1:55 PM

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Forensic officer Mosia grilled on his qualifications

7 June 2022 1:18 PM

UK's wounded Johnson presses on despite Tory rebellion

7 June 2022 1:09 PM

