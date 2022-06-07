'Minister Cele must pack his bags and go,' says WC Police Minister Allen
- Crime stats for the Western Cape have been released
- In some hotspots, the murder rate has gone down but in the province overall murder rate has increased
- Calls are being made for new National Minister of Police
The crime stats for the Western Cape paint a grim picture. Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety Minister Reagan Allen expresses some of his views on the matter.
The Law Enforcement Advancement Programme is in 13 hotspot areas, and in 8 of those hotspot areas we have actually seen a decrease in murder. However, it does paint a grim picture if you look at the entire province.Reagan Allen - WC Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety.
Allen had a briefing with WC Police Commissioner Lt Gen Thembisile Patekile, detailing the Western Cape government's point of view.
He has asked for South African Police Services (SAPS) to be devolved to the Western Cape government.
Minister Allen also reiterated the call for a new National Minister of Police.
We want the National Minister at this stage, to ultimately pack up his bags. I think, this is a long time coming, it has been consistently shown each and every time, and from a national level we need a new National Minister for Police.Reagan Allen - WC Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety.
Scroll up to listen to the interview in the audio clip above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Minister Cele must pack his bags and go,' says WC Police Minister Allen
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32612731_police-car-on-the-street-at-night.html
More from Politics
Ramaphosa should have reported receipt of money at his farm - Corruption Watch
Mandy Wiener speaks to Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch.Read More
Nothing wrong with transacting in cash - Wildlife Ranching South Africa
Lester Kiewit interviews Charles De Wet (Tax Executive, ENSAfrica) and Ruan Nel, Director of Wildlife Ranching South Africa.Read More
Guptas will 'fight tooth and nail not to be extradited,' says Adriaan Basson
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Crispin Phiri and News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta in Dubai.Read More
Will farm robbery allegations sink Ramaphosa's ANC re-election bid?
John Maytham spoke to research professor at the University of Johannesburg, Professor Steven Friedman, about the impact that the recent allegations could have on Ramaphosa’s ANC re-election bid.Read More
Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting
Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting, the ANC’s top officials are yet to dig into the claims.Read More
Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Roux (Ulrich Roux & Associates) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick).Read More
Tony Yengeni brings Ramaphosa farm robbery to ANC NWC
Tony Yengeni suggested that Cyril Ramaphosa must appear before Parliament’s ethics committee and step aside to allow space for investigations to continue without any perceptions of interferenceRead More
'We can no longer talk about whistleblowing and not take action,' says activist
Mandy Wiener spoke to Cynthia Stimpel, author of Hijackers on Board and the director of Whistleblower House, on the threats against Director-General Phindile BaleniRead More
Will President Cyril Ramaphosa face the music over farm robbery?
Political analyst Dr Zamo Mbandlwa says the timing of the revelations of the stolen $4 million is telling.Read More