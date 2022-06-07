How big is Irish dancing in South Africa?





Anyone who has been entranced by the movements in the show Lord of the Dance or Riverdance may have found themselves curious about Irish dancing.

Ray White spoke to owner of Duncan studio, Susan Theron, about Irish dancing in South Africa.

This style of dancing can be easily identified by the dancers having fast moving feet but very still arms, with dancers using the phrase “feet of fire, arms of ice” to describe it.

While Irish dancing has become a relatively popular activity in South Africa, Theron says they would like to see more people getting involved.

We definitely would like to see it growing more and I think its quite important [that] we bring it to the people in the country. Susan Theron, Owner of Duncan studio

With the release of the animated movie Riverdance', many children have picked up an interest in learning Irish dancing.

This can give these young dancers the opportunity to get involved in a number of competitions both locally and internationally.

Listen to the audio for more.

