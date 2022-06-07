'Tembisa 10' story a low point for SA media, says Prof Harber
It was exactly one year ago on this day when Pretoria News published a story that Gosiame Sithole gave birth to 10 babies.
Piet Rampedi, journalist and editor at the newspaper stood by his story that indeed the babies were born despite not to have seen them.
Professor Anton Harber, who is the Caxton Chair of Journalism at Wits University, told Mandy Wiener that the reporting of the decuplets was a biggest blow for the media.
It was a real low point for South African news media and journalism, and the fact that those involved are continuing with the story, they are still practicing journalists - it’s a great concern.Professor Anton Harber, Caxton chair of Journalism, Wits University
Harber claimed that Independent Media went against journalism ethics.
It is because we have a major newspaper group that has gone rogue, independent newspaper has broken with the press council ombudsman, with SANEF and with instructions that are there to self-regulate and hold journalists to account.Professor Anton Harber, Caxton chair of Journalism, Wits University
