Cleaning up: SA advertising, PR industry urged to ditch fossil fuel clients
Extreme weather events like the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal are keeping the world's focus on what's seen as an accelerating climate crisis.
A US-based group is now targeting the public relations and advertising industry and their role in promoting fossil fuel clients.
Clean Creatives has launched a pledge campaign which sees creatives or agency leaders commit to declining future contracts with the fossil fuel industry.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Horn, South Africa Country Director at Clean Creatives.
Horn says the PR industry has a lot to account for, but The Money Show host takes issue with his analogy.
What we're trying to do is make the case that the time to not renew contracts.. is now, because of the heightened stage of the climate crisis... and that this is perhaps comparable to for example, spinning an image that tobacco is harmless.Stephen Horn, South Africa Country Director - Clean Creatives
You're now going back to the 1950s... and I don't think anyone in public relations is going to be promoting the fossil fuel industry as harmless... Isn't that a bit of a stretch?Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Horn counters that there is a lot of misperception around the topic, especially when marketing spin is used to greenwash a fossil fuel company - essentially to change its image and distance it from polluting products.
In the US, Clean Creatives involves a name and shame component with a list of agencies working with fossil fuel companies.
Click here to find out more about the local version of the pledge.
We're encouraging PR companies and agencies to decline future contracts with fossil fuel companies, in other words we're saying the future of creativity is clean.Stephen Horn, South Africa Country Director - Clean Creatives
These are critical conversations. We are really are at the 11th hour...Stephen Horn, South Africa Country Director - Clean Creatives
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cleaning up: SA advertising, PR industry urged to ditch fossil fuel clients
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_27470457_dinosaur-skeleton-and-the-oil-station-in-the-desert-.html?vti=licjc4vxu4u4blmqjy-1-81
