'State has engaged some of SA's top legal experts to expedite Gupta extradition'
The news broke on Monday that alleged state capture kingpins Atul and Rajesh Gupta had been arrested in Dubai.
What obstacles still lie ahead before South Africans can finally see at least two of the Gupta brothers return to the country to answer to criminal charges?
The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services has not given much detail about the process going forward, except to say that discussions between law enforcement agencies in both countries are ongoing.
Media Statement : Ministry of Justice confirms Gupta arrest pic.twitter.com/jkNc3fkirN— Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services 🇿🇦 (@Min_JCS) June 6, 2022
Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.
RELATED: Guptas will 'fight tooth and nail not to be extradited,' says Adriaan Basson
She says the arrest is a major breakthrough, especially considering how hard the brothers fought against a red notice being issued against them by Interpol.
It is significant that UAE authorities have now acted on those red notices and as we speak the Gupta brothers remain behind bars in Dubai....Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
... experiencing a status unlike the luxurious lifestyle they were able to lead allegedly, based on the evidence that we've seen come before the Zondo Commission, profiting off billions of rand intended to support parastatals and help the South African people.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Maughan says South Africa's treaty with the UAE means it has 60 days to bring a request for extradition.
She believes this timeline will be shortened.
If the Gupta brothers disagree or say they are not willing to be extradited to South Africa there will then be a further process in which we will see litigation being pursued by them to stop the extradition, and of course the government will push for that extradition.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Ultimately a decision will be made and then I would expect... that there would be possible grounds for appeal. There does seem to be an intentionality on the part of the state certainly to get that extradition request filed and to try and expedite this process as much as possible.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
They have engaged some of the country's best legal experts in relation to extradition, and they appear to be attempting to circumvent a prolonged legal process.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
While some would argue that our legal system adheres too rigidly to the rights of the accused as a constitutional democracy, the UAE's structures are somewhat different she says.
"We may well see an expedited timeline in the finalisation of this matter."
Listen to Maughan discuss the finer details of the case in the audio clip below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'State has engaged some of SA's top legal experts to expedite Gupta extradition'
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
More from Business
Cleaning up: SA advertising, PR industry urged to ditch fossil fuel clients
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Horn, South Africa Country Director at Clean Creatives.Read More
'Economy's grown to pre-Covid levels, but it's not keeping up with population'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist, Genera Capital) about the latest GDP numbers.Read More
'ANC government is privatising just about everything in South Africa'
Mandy Wiener interviews Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist at the Efficient Group.Read More
How to convince your employer to pay for your education
Clement Manyathela interviews HR executive Lauren Clark on how to ask for tuition assistance in the workplace.Read More
Nothing wrong with transacting in cash - Wildlife Ranching South Africa
Lester Kiewit interviews Charles De Wet (Tax Executive, ENSAfrica) and Ruan Nel, Director of Wildlife Ranching South Africa.Read More
'Real sabotage at Eskom perpetrated by South African government'
Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan on his new book 'Sabotage', which takes a closer look at incidents of sabotage at Eskom.Read More
How much life insurance do you really need?
A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance.Read More
How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too
Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt.Read More
[REVIEW] Huawei releases first gaming monitor – it’s ‘BIG’ and ‘FAST’
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studio.Read More
More from Politics
Cleaning up: SA advertising, PR industry urged to ditch fossil fuel clients
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Horn, South Africa Country Director at Clean Creatives.Read More
'Minister Cele must pack his bags and go,' says WC Police Minister Allen
Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen talks to Mandy Wiener about released WC crime stats.Read More
Ramaphosa should have reported receipt of money at his farm - Corruption Watch
Mandy Wiener speaks to Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch.Read More
Nothing wrong with transacting in cash - Wildlife Ranching South Africa
Lester Kiewit interviews Charles De Wet (Tax Executive, ENSAfrica) and Ruan Nel, Director of Wildlife Ranching South Africa.Read More
Guptas will 'fight tooth and nail not to be extradited,' says Adriaan Basson
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Crispin Phiri and News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta in Dubai.Read More
Will farm robbery allegations sink Ramaphosa's ANC re-election bid?
John Maytham spoke to research professor at the University of Johannesburg, Professor Steven Friedman, about the impact that the recent allegations could have on Ramaphosa’s ANC re-election bid.Read More
Ramaphosa farm robbery: Yengeni fails to garner support at ANC NWC meeting
Eyewitness News understands that while Tony Yengeni placed the matter on the agenda of Monday's national working committee meeting, the ANC’s top officials are yet to dig into the claims.Read More
Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Roux (Ulrich Roux & Associates) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick).Read More
Tony Yengeni brings Ramaphosa farm robbery to ANC NWC
Tony Yengeni suggested that Cyril Ramaphosa must appear before Parliament’s ethics committee and step aside to allow space for investigations to continue without any perceptions of interferenceRead More
More from Local
Cleaning up: SA advertising, PR industry urged to ditch fossil fuel clients
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Horn, South Africa Country Director at Clean Creatives.Read More
NPA turns down Zuma's request to prosecute Downer
Zuma's legal team approached the Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal to have Downer prosecuted alleging that his biased against the former president.Read More
'Economy's grown to pre-Covid levels, but it's not keeping up with population'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist, Genera Capital) about the latest GDP numbers.Read More
'Tembisa 10' story a low point for SA media, says Prof Harber
Piet Rampedi, journalist and editor at the newspaper stood by his story that indeed the babies were born despite not to have seen them.Read More
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay
What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite.Read More
Parents, activists demand more schools amid school placement deadlock
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bronagh Hammond, the director of communications for the Western Cape Education Department and Sue Larkan, the founder of Tabansi, about the province's school enrollment crisis.Read More
GDP back to pre-pandemic levels after two years
Mandy Wiener spoke to Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka about the GDP for the first quarter of 2022.Read More
SIU orders businessman Hamilton Ndlovu to pay the state R158m
Mandy Weiner speaks to Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago on the Ndlovu corruption case.Read More
Nothing wrong with transacting in cash - Wildlife Ranching South Africa
Lester Kiewit interviews Charles De Wet (Tax Executive, ENSAfrica) and Ruan Nel, Director of Wildlife Ranching South Africa.Read More