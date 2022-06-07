Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
NBT Preparation App for Learners Launched
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
'Economy's grown to pre-Covid levels, but it's not keeping up with population'

7 June 2022 7:00 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
GDP
IMF
The Money Show
Stats SA
Economic growth
Bruce Whitfield
Professor Adrian Saville
Genera Capital

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist, Genera Capital) about the latest GDP numbers.

It's good news that South Africa's economy grew by 1.9% in the first quarter of 2022, but it's clearly not enough.

Stats SA released the latest GDP figures on Tuesday, which indicate that the economy is back to pre-Covid levels.

© viewapart/123rf.com

"Real GDP is sitting at R1.153 trillion and that is almost the same level as where we were by the fourth quarter 2018 which was about the highest we had" says Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects economic recovery to continue in 2022 but sounded a warning that it's increasingly concerned about the country's outlook for economic growth.

RELATED: Economy grows by 4.9% 'but poor performance of construction shows true picture'

"It's all well and good that the economy is back to pre-Covid levels... and lets celebrate that" comments Bruce Whitfield, while pointing out that it is not keeping up with the demands of the a growing population.

He interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Saville highlights what he says are at least three positives in the latest GDP numbers.

We've recovered to the level of the beginning of 2020 just before Covid struck...

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

The actual growth number of 1.9%... was much bigger than the Bloomberg consensus which was 1.2%...

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

... and the economic activity that was recorded for the last part of 2021 has been revised upwards.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

The point that can't be lost however, is that the economy has not grown nearly as quickly as the population Prof. Saville affirms.

So we sit with this entrenched unemployment and growing inequality in that economic growth is exclusive rather than the policy proposal of inclusive.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

The critical missing ingredient is what are referred to as structural reforms... and even when you had that elevated growth (of 4-5% in the 90s) it was hardly enough to redress the inequality and unemployment.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Structural reforms aren't just urgent - we have been talking about them for years and years and very little has happened... The politics is without question in the way of economics....

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Listen to Professor's Saville's analysis on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Economy's grown to pre-Covid levels, but it's not keeping up with population'




