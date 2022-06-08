Jacob Zuma given permission to privately prosecute Advocate Billy Downer
NKANDLA - The National Prosecuting Authority said that the director of public prosecution in KwaZulu-Natal had released a nolle prosequi certificate in the matter of Jacob Zuma and State advocate, Billy Downer.
This after Zuma’s lawyers had requested that Downer be prosecuted.
The certificate gives Zuma permission to do this privately.
Zuma laid criminal charges against the lead prosecutor in his case last year, accusing him of being a criminal who leaked vital information about him.
The director of public prosecutions said that Zuma’s accusations against Downer did not have enough evidence but Zuma could now pursue a private prosecution if he wished to do so.
The former president’s bid to have Downer prosecuted failed, with the director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal declining to prosecute Downer.
But Zuma can do this in his private capacity if he so chooses.
NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga: "As the National Prosecuting Authority, we are fully behind Advocate Downer, and we are offering our full support as we believe that these accusations and charges are baseless and there is no merit of any private prosecution. We consider saying it would be an abuse of the private prosecution process."
The NPA said that it would support Downer to defend himself if Zuma wished to take the matter forward privately.
This article first appeared on EWN : Jacob Zuma given permission to privately prosecute Advocate Billy Downer
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
