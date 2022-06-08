Gold Fields lands Toronto-based Yamana for $6.7bn 'to bulk up in South America'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : The Big South South African Squeeze
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 17:10
EWN: Media tour Medupi- Medupi generator coming on line won't prevent loadshedding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter
Today at 17:20
McCain bringing Farms of the future project to SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mark du Plessis , McCain Director of Agriculture
Today at 18:09
Spar records an increased in turnover by 7.7% to R43.8 billion & plans to expand its promotional calendar in order to attract cash strapped consumers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brett Botten - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 18:12
Business Confidence Index drops to levels seen in 2021 as current business conditions are seen as unsatisfactory
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpho Molopyane - Economist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
How Umatie is changing perceptions around the sale of baby food
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anna Olivier - co-owner of Umatie
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Are South Africans likely to buy electric vehicles any time soon?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja - Automatic flight cancelations
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Nolo Thobejane, KFC Africa's head
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nolo Thobejane - Head of sub-Saharan Africa, at KFC Africa.
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH: Shocking video showing a man called Jaco Swart assaulting wife surfaces Warning: Video contains graphic visuals. Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 June 2022 8:55 AM
Jacob Zuma given permission to privately prosecute Advocate Billy Downer The KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions said that Zuma’s accusations against Downer did not have enough evidence but Zum... 8 June 2022 6:45 AM
Why small-scale rental housing should get priority Prof Ivan Turok joins John Maytham to discuss the creation of a more positive and progressive housing policy. 8 June 2022 6:08 AM
View all Local
How long will the extradition of the Guptas take? Mandy Wiener speaks to immigration lawyer, Gary Eisenberg, for more. 8 June 2022 2:14 PM
Cleaning up: SA advertising, PR industry urged to ditch fossil fuel clients Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Horn, South Africa Country Director at Clean Creatives. 7 June 2022 9:24 PM
'Minister Cele must pack his bags and go,' says WC Police Minister Allen Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen talks to Mandy Wiener about released WC crime stats. 7 June 2022 3:06 PM
View all Politics
How to feed your family nutritious food on a budget Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irene Labuschagne, Principle Dietitian at the Nutrition Information Centre at Stellenbosch Uni... 8 June 2022 3:21 PM
You have be cold-hearted to not support idea of basic income grant – Whitfield The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein of the Centre for Development and Enterprise. 8 June 2022 1:59 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: What derails critical mass of black managers in private sector? It is imperative to note that employment equity can be implemented without black management control, which is about executive powe... 8 June 2022 1:01 PM
View all Business
Suzuki becomes South Africa’s best-selling car Pippa Hudson speaks to motoring journalist, Ernest Page. 8 June 2022 4:54 PM
SA Deaf Association welcomes Barbie's disability range The brand includes a Barbie with a behind-the-ear hearing aid and a Barbie with a prosthetic leg, plus, a Ken doll with vitiligo,... 8 June 2022 4:44 PM
Consumer Talk: Comair refunds and the best place to buy groceries Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about the options for consumers who had purchased Comair tickets, which ar... 8 June 2022 4:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ledwaba's court application against Safa seeks to limit presidential terms Ria Ledwaba has decided to file a court application against SAFA's presidential elections. 8 June 2022 4:12 PM
WATCH: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 June 2022 9:38 AM
Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hair 5 June 2022 11:03 AM
View all Sport
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: I hope Will and Chris Rock will heal and talk it out - Jada Pinkett Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2022 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 8 June 2022 11:11 AM
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite. 7 June 2022 2:31 PM
Tech Tuesday: The battle for free speech on social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak, about a controversial social media law in Texas. 7 June 2022 11:13 AM
View all World
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Africa
You have be cold-hearted to not support idea of basic income grant – Whitfield The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein of the Centre for Development and Enterprise. 8 June 2022 1:59 PM
'ANC government is privatising just about everything in South Africa' Mandy Wiener interviews Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist at the Efficient Group. 7 June 2022 3:16 PM
Nothing wrong with transacting in cash - Wildlife Ranching South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Charles De Wet (Tax Executive, ENSAfrica) and Ruan Nel, Director of Wildlife Ranching South Africa. 7 June 2022 12:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Gold Fields lands Toronto-based Yamana for $6.7bn 'to bulk up in South America'

8 June 2022 12:49 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Mining
Gold Fields
Yamana

Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith says the company is diversifying its portfolios.

Gold Fields says it will buy Toronto-based Yamana after the board approves.

The purchase will see Gold Fields shareholders owning about 61% of the combined group while Yamana shareholders will own around 39%.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith says it is expected for shares to take a dip when there is a company takeover.

The big deals get a lot of attention, this is $6.7 billion, and this is a huge deal. How we constructed the deal is that is will be a share for share deal. We spent seven months working on this.

Chris Griffith, CEO - Gold Fields

Gold Fields has been diversifying its portfolio over many years. We have been looking to bulk up in South America.

Chris Griffith, CEO - Gold Fields

Listen to the full interview below:




8 June 2022 12:49 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Mining
Gold Fields
Yamana

More from Business

Suzuki becomes South Africa’s best-selling car

8 June 2022 4:54 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to motoring journalist, Ernest Page.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to feed your family nutritious food on a budget

8 June 2022 3:21 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irene Labuschagne, Principle Dietitian at the Nutrition Information Centre at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You have be cold-hearted to not support idea of basic income grant – Whitfield

8 June 2022 1:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein of the Centre for Development and Enterprise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MONDE NDLOVU: What derails critical mass of black managers in private sector?

8 June 2022 1:01 PM

It is imperative to note that employment equity can be implemented without black management control, which is about executive power and voting rights at board level.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flagship business incubator, Nedbank Business Ignite, returns!

8 June 2022 1:00 PM

South Africa’s longest-running business mentorship programme – Nedbank Business Ignite - returns to 702 and CapeTalk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones

8 June 2022 11:11 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How is Comair's grounding affecting domestic travellers?

8 June 2022 7:21 AM

John Maytham spoke to Business Insider SA’s Luke Daniel about the effect that this sudden cancellation is having on travellers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Auction offers a rare opportunity to own something from Irma Stern

8 June 2022 6:11 AM

Pippa Hudson interviews Kirsty Colledge, head of the art department Strauss & Co in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cleaning up: SA advertising, PR industry urged to ditch fossil fuel clients

7 June 2022 9:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Horn, South Africa Country Director at Clean Creatives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'State has engaged some of SA's top legal experts to expedite Gupta extradition'

7 June 2022 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the process ahead after the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta in Dubai.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'State has engaged some of SA's top legal experts to expedite Gupta extradition'

Business Politics Local

How is Comair's grounding affecting domestic travellers?

Business

Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of Billy Downer will go ahead, says foundation

Politics

Gupta brothers' extradition might take longer, warns Prof Benson

EWN Highlights

Ledwaba's court application against Safa seeks to limit presidential terms

8 June 2022 4:12 PM

Boxer Simiso Buthelezi passes away from brain injury

8 June 2022 4:04 PM

Moderna announces positive results for Omicron vaccine

8 June 2022 3:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA