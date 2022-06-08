Gold Fields lands Toronto-based Yamana for $6.7bn 'to bulk up in South America'
Gold Fields says it will buy Toronto-based Yamana after the board approves.
The purchase will see Gold Fields shareholders owning about 61% of the combined group while Yamana shareholders will own around 39%.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith says it is expected for shares to take a dip when there is a company takeover.
The big deals get a lot of attention, this is $6.7 billion, and this is a huge deal. How we constructed the deal is that is will be a share for share deal. We spent seven months working on this.Chris Griffith, CEO - Gold Fields
Gold Fields has been diversifying its portfolio over many years. We have been looking to bulk up in South America.Chris Griffith, CEO - Gold Fields
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Gold Fields Limited/Facebook.com
