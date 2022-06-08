Gold Fields lands Toronto-based Yamana for $6.7bn 'to bulk up in South America'

Today at 16:50 [Feature] Financial Wellness : The Big South South African Squeeze Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Paul Roelofse

Today at 17:10 EWN: Media tour Medupi- Medupi generator coming on line won't prevent loadshedding Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter

Today at 17:20 McCain bringing Farms of the future project to SA Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mark du Plessis , McCain Director of Agriculture

Today at 18:09 Spar records an increased in turnover by 7.7% to R43.8 billion & plans to expand its promotional calendar in order to attract cash strapped consumers The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Brett Botten - CEO at Spar Group

Today at 18:12 Business Confidence Index drops to levels seen in 2021 as current business conditions are seen as unsatisfactory The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mpho Molopyane - Economist at Rand Merchant Bank

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:48 How Umatie is changing perceptions around the sale of baby food The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Anna Olivier - co-owner of Umatie

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - Are South Africans likely to buy electric vehicles any time soon? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE Consumer Ninja - Automatic flight cancelations The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

