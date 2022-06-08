WATCH: Shocking video showing a man called Jaco Swart assaulting wife surfaces
Warning: This video contains graphic visuals.
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Orangutan grabbing man at the zoo goes viral
A video showing a man Jaco Swart assaulting his wife has gone viral. He was identified by former journalist and spokesperson for AfriForum's private prosecutions.
Swart has pleaded with intent to do grievous bodily harm. The matter was struck off the roll last year after which the wife, Nicoleen, approached lobby group AfriForum for assistance.
Warning: Video is not for sensitive viewers.
#JacoSwart pleaded guilty to assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm. His Defence counsel objected to surveillance footage being presented for purposes of sentencing. pic.twitter.com/9dr69KxZOJ— Barry Bateman (@barrybateman) June 7, 2022
#JacoSwart last year this matter was struck off the roll. Nicoleen and her family approached Afriforum Private Prosecution Unit. Adv. Gerrie Nel made representations to the DPP and the matter was re-enrolled. pic.twitter.com/YdwHBovCS5— Barry Bateman (@barrybateman) June 7, 2022
#JacoSwart @Afriforum Private Prosecution statement on the matter. pic.twitter.com/A8Mf7lBz9o— Barry Bateman (@barrybateman) June 7, 2022
Listen to what else has gone here:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/sexual_abuse_black_woman.html
More from Local
Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of Billy Downer will go ahead, says foundation
This comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday announced it had issued a nolle prosequi certificate in the matter.Read More
Jacob Zuma given permission to privately prosecute Advocate Billy Downer
The KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions said that Zuma’s accusations against Downer did not have enough evidence but Zuma could now pursue a private prosecution if he wished to do so.Read More
Why small-scale rental housing should get priority
Prof Ivan Turok joins John Maytham to discuss the creation of a more positive and progressive housing policy.Read More
Cleaning up: SA advertising, PR industry urged to ditch fossil fuel clients
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Horn, South Africa Country Director at Clean Creatives.Read More
'State has engaged some of SA's top legal experts to expedite Gupta extradition'
Bruce Whitfield asks legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the process ahead after the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta in Dubai.Read More
NPA turns down Zuma's request to prosecute Downer
Zuma's legal team approached the Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal to have Downer prosecuted alleging that his biased against the former president.Read More
'Economy's grown to pre-Covid levels, but it's not keeping up with population'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist, Genera Capital) about the latest GDP numbers.Read More
'Tembisa 10' story a low point for SA media, says Prof Harber
Piet Rampedi, journalist and editor at the newspaper stood by his story that indeed the babies were born despite not to have seen them.Read More
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay
What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite.Read More
Parents, activists demand more schools amid school placement deadlock
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bronagh Hammond, the director of communications for the Western Cape Education Department and Sue Larkan, the founder of Tabansi, about the province's school enrollment crisis.Read More