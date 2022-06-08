WATCH: Shocking video showing a man called Jaco Swart assaulting wife surfaces





Warning: This video contains graphic visuals.

A video showing a man Jaco Swart assaulting his wife has gone viral. He was identified by former journalist and spokesperson for AfriForum's private prosecutions.

Swart has pleaded with intent to do grievous bodily harm. The matter was struck off the roll last year after which the wife, Nicoleen, approached lobby group AfriForum for assistance.

Warning: Video is not for sensitive viewers.

#JacoSwart pleaded guilty to assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm. His Defence counsel objected to surveillance footage being presented for purposes of sentencing. pic.twitter.com/9dr69KxZOJ — Barry Bateman (@barrybateman) June 7, 2022

#JacoSwart last year this matter was struck off the roll. Nicoleen and her family approached Afriforum Private Prosecution Unit. Adv. Gerrie Nel made representations to the DPP and the matter was re-enrolled. pic.twitter.com/YdwHBovCS5 — Barry Bateman (@barrybateman) June 7, 2022

