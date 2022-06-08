WATCH: Orangutan grabbing man at the zoo goes viral
A video of an Orangutan pulling a man, grabbing him by the shirt, pulling him closer and closer, and possibly trying to bite the man has gone viral.
A few seconds in, the Orangutan grabbed the man by the leg dragging him closer and closer.
Watch the full video below:
I have never laughed this hard on a Tuesday morning 😆 pic.twitter.com/PM4KOJcYUU— The Suit Guy™ (@ekowmclean) June 7, 2022
