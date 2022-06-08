WATCH: Orangutan grabbing man at the zoo goes viral

Today at 11:35 What's the Tea - Do you have friends who are jealous of your other friendships? The Clement Manyathela Show

Today at 12:05 The NPA stands firm on its decision saying it won't prosecute adv Billy Downer. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Adv Mthunzi Mhaga - NPA National Spokesperson

Today at 12:10 Former President Jacob Zuma has been given the greenlight to pursue private prosecution of Adv Billy Downer. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mzwanele Manyi, Zuma Foundation Spokesperon.

Today at 12:15 Interpol red notice: what it means and why SA requested it. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Bernadine Benson is an associate professor, police practice (UNISA)

Today at 12:23 How will long will the Gupta extradition case take? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Gary Eisenberg, immigration attorney

Today at 12:37 Senzo Meyiwa trial continues. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Today at 12:41 Eskom kusile power station visit. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:45 Gauteng Air Quality Management explains why Joburgers woke up to a terrible stench. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jacob Legadima, Gauteng Air Quality Officer

Today at 18:09 SPAR results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 RMB/BER Business Confidence Index 2Q22 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mpho Molopyane - Economist at Rand Merchant Bank

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - Are South Africans likely to buy electric vehicles any time soon? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

