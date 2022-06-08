EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones
iPhone users know the struggle; the battery dies, and everyone in the office has a Samsung.
Eish.
Well, that is set to change.
The European Union will soon require all smartphones to use a USB-C port for charging.
The new rule comes into effect in September 2024 for all smartphones sold in the EU.
Zain Johnson interviewed Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband (scroll up to listen).
The idea is that Apple needs to use the plug that everybody else is using…Jan Vermeulen, MyBroadband
We’ve seen so many issues with USB and bad cables… We’ll see. It sounds like a good thing… A first good step to ensure everybody's charges can work anywhere.Jan Vermeulen, MyBroadband
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140003636_usb-type-c-connector-with-a-grey-cable-being-held-in-hand-shallow-depth-of-field-.html?vti=m9smt6y0zhtdr9se51-1-5
