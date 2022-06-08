[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better?

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Minister to appoint DG as soon as possible, I don't want to be acting for long' Bruce Whitfield talks to Ismail Momoniat after his appointment as Acting Director General of National Treasury. (EFF's not happy) 8 June 2022 10:02 PM
Business confidence takes a knock despite encouraging growth figures Bruce Whitfield talks to Rand Merchant Bank economist Mpho Molopyane about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index for Q2. 8 June 2022 7:46 PM
WATCH: Shocking video showing a man called Jaco Swart assaulting wife surfaces Warning: Video contains graphic visuals. Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 June 2022 8:55 AM
View all Local
How long will the extradition of the Guptas take? Mandy Wiener speaks to immigration lawyer, Gary Eisenberg, for more. 8 June 2022 2:14 PM
Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of Billy Downer will go ahead, says foundation This comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday announced it had issued a nolle prosequi certificate in the m... 8 June 2022 8:12 AM
Cleaning up: SA advertising, PR industry urged to ditch fossil fuel clients Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Horn, South Africa Country Director at Clean Creatives. 7 June 2022 9:24 PM
View all Politics
'Minister to appoint DG as soon as possible, I don't want to be acting for long' Bruce Whitfield talks to Ismail Momoniat after his appointment as Acting Director General of National Treasury. (EFF's not happy) 8 June 2022 10:02 PM
[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better? Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week. 8 June 2022 9:31 PM
Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show. 8 June 2022 9:12 PM
View all Business
Going for a procedure that needs anaesthesia? Here's why there's no need to fear Relebogile Mabotja speaks to academic head of the Department of Anaesthesiology at Wits and Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Motsh... 8 June 2022 5:46 PM
Suzuki becomes South Africa’s best-selling car Pippa Hudson speaks to motoring journalist, Ernest Page. 8 June 2022 4:54 PM
SA Deaf Association welcomes Barbie's disability range The brand includes a Barbie with a behind-the-ear hearing aid and a Barbie with a prosthetic leg, plus, a Ken doll with vitiligo,... 8 June 2022 4:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ledwaba's court application against Safa seeks to limit presidential terms Ria Ledwaba has decided to file a court application against SAFA's presidential elections. 8 June 2022 4:12 PM
WATCH: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 June 2022 9:38 AM
Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hair 5 June 2022 11:03 AM
View all Sport
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: I hope Will and Chris Rock will heal and talk it out - Jada Pinkett Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2022 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 8 June 2022 11:11 AM
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite. 7 June 2022 2:31 PM
Tech Tuesday: The battle for free speech on social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak, about a controversial social media law in Texas. 7 June 2022 11:13 AM
View all World
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Africa
You have be cold-hearted to not support idea of basic income grant – Whitfield The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein of the Centre for Development and Enterprise. 8 June 2022 1:59 PM
'ANC government is privatising just about everything in South Africa' Mandy Wiener interviews Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist at the Efficient Group. 7 June 2022 3:16 PM
Nothing wrong with transacting in cash - Wildlife Ranching South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Charles De Wet (Tax Executive, ENSAfrica) and Ruan Nel, Director of Wildlife Ranching South Africa. 7 June 2022 12:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better?

8 June 2022 9:31 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Volkswagen
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
VW
branding
heroes and zeros
Taigo

Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week.
Screenshot for Volkswagen TV ad for the New Taigo on YouTube

Volkswagen often win plaudits for their advertising and have certainly earned Andy Rice's "hero" awards multiple times on The Money Show.

This week however, the branding expert has a beef with the television campaign for the new VW Taigo.

RELATED: WATCH: Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward

"When you historically set the advertising bar so high, you've got to be as good or better with each new ad. This one doesn't make it over the bar or anywhere close."

Rice's problem is specifically with the shortened 30-second version of the 90-second original TV ad.

RELATED: The Taigo is here: The sixth Volkswagen SUV lands in SA

The campaign features a young woman who feels frustrated in an unsatisfactory office environment and yearns for a respite from it all.

Her ticket to freedom? The new Taigo, of course.

A rather predictable structure and narrative, comments Rice.

The 30-second version goes through the narrative so fast that you hardly see the name of the vehicle... You only just about make out it's a Volkswagen ad, let alone a Volkswagen Taigo ad.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Watch the extended 90" version of the Taigo ad below:

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Taigo discussion at 10:06):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better?




8 June 2022 9:31 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Volkswagen
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
VW
branding
heroes and zeros
Taigo

More from Business

'Minister to appoint DG as soon as possible, I don't want to be acting for long'

8 June 2022 10:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Ismail Momoniat after his appointment as Acting Director General of National Treasury. (EFF's not happy)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey

8 June 2022 9:12 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Business confidence takes a knock despite encouraging growth figures

8 June 2022 7:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Rand Merchant Bank economist Mpho Molopyane about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index for Q2.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electric vehicles are coming whether Eskom is ready or not

8 June 2022 7:15 PM

South Africa might be behind on the electric vehicle transformation, but things are beginning to change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Your favourite Spar now online' - Spar makes big move into home deliveries

8 June 2022 6:42 PM

The Money Show interviews Group CEO Brett Botten about Spar's half-year results and revamp plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki becomes South Africa’s best-selling car

8 June 2022 4:54 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to motoring journalist, Ernest Page.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to feed your family nutritious food on a budget

8 June 2022 3:21 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irene Labuschagne, Principle Dietitian at the Nutrition Information Centre at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You have be cold-hearted to not support idea of basic income grant – Whitfield

8 June 2022 1:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein of the Centre for Development and Enterprise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MONDE NDLOVU: What derails critical mass of black managers in private sector?

8 June 2022 1:01 PM

It is imperative to note that employment equity can be implemented without black management control, which is about executive power and voting rights at board level.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flagship business incubator, Nedbank Business Ignite, returns!

8 June 2022 1:00 PM

South Africa’s longest-running business mentorship programme – Nedbank Business Ignite - returns to 702 and CapeTalk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey

8 June 2022 9:12 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Your favourite Spar now online' - Spar makes big move into home deliveries

8 June 2022 6:42 PM

The Money Show interviews Group CEO Brett Botten about Spar's half-year results and revamp plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Going for a procedure that needs anaesthesia? Here's why there's no need to fear

8 June 2022 5:46 PM

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to academic head of the Department of Anaesthesiology at Wits and Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Motshabi Chakane, about anaesthesia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki becomes South Africa’s best-selling car

8 June 2022 4:54 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to motoring journalist, Ernest Page.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Deaf Association welcomes Barbie's disability range

8 June 2022 4:44 PM

The brand includes a Barbie with a behind-the-ear hearing aid and a Barbie with a prosthetic leg, plus, a Ken doll with vitiligo, a condition where the skin loses pigmentation and appears blotchy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Comair refunds and the best place to buy groceries

8 June 2022 4:35 PM

Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about the options for consumers who had purchased Comair tickets, which are invalid, and the most affordable shop for grocery shopping.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to feed your family nutritious food on a budget

8 June 2022 3:21 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irene Labuschagne, Principle Dietitian at the Nutrition Information Centre at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones

8 June 2022 11:11 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Orangutan grabbing man at the zoo goes viral

8 June 2022 8:44 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From reels to finstas: A guide to keeping your children safe on Instagram

8 June 2022 6:13 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Dean McCoubrey, founder of social media education and training platform My Social Life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey

8 June 2022 9:12 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You have be cold-hearted to not support idea of basic income grant – Whitfield

8 June 2022 1:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein of the Centre for Development and Enterprise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC government is privatising just about everything in South Africa'

7 June 2022 3:16 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist at the Efficient Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nothing wrong with transacting in cash - Wildlife Ranching South Africa

7 June 2022 12:22 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Charles De Wet (Tax Executive, ENSAfrica) and Ruan Nel, Director of Wildlife Ranching South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too

6 June 2022 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] Huawei releases first gaming monitor – it’s ‘BIG’ and ‘FAST’

6 June 2022 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law?

6 June 2022 6:37 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Roux (Ulrich Roux & Associates) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANALYSIS: Why did State not want to hear from Meyiwa murder scene main player?

6 June 2022 12:52 PM

According to forensic police officer Sergeant Thabo Mosia, Brigadier Philani Ndlovu had complete control over who entered the house, what part of the scene they had access to and what could be placed and removed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctors, engineers continue to seek better opportunities abroad

6 June 2022 10:43 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Open Line callers about the socio-economic challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so

3 June 2022 4:40 PM

John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'State has engaged some of SA's top legal experts to expedite Gupta extradition'

Business Politics Local

How is Comair's grounding affecting domestic travellers?

Business

Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of Billy Downer will go ahead, says foundation

Politics

Gupta brothers' extradition might take longer, warns Prof Benson

EWN Highlights

President Ramaphosa appoints Owen Rogers as a ConCourt judge

8 June 2022 7:59 PM

EFF rejects Ismail Momoniat's appointment as acting DG at Treasury

8 June 2022 7:40 PM

Mabuza says govt will have a chance to consider W.H.O's pandemic treaty

8 June 2022 7:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA