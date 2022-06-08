[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better?
Volkswagen often win plaudits for their advertising and have certainly earned Andy Rice's "hero" awards multiple times on The Money Show.
This week however, the branding expert has a beef with the television campaign for the new VW Taigo.
RELATED: WATCH: Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
"When you historically set the advertising bar so high, you've got to be as good or better with each new ad. This one doesn't make it over the bar or anywhere close."
Rice's problem is specifically with the shortened 30-second version of the 90-second original TV ad.
RELATED: The Taigo is here: The sixth Volkswagen SUV lands in SA
The campaign features a young woman who feels frustrated in an unsatisfactory office environment and yearns for a respite from it all.
Her ticket to freedom? The new Taigo, of course.
A rather predictable structure and narrative, comments Rice.
The 30-second version goes through the narrative so fast that you hardly see the name of the vehicle... You only just about make out it's a Volkswagen ad, let alone a Volkswagen Taigo ad.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Watch the extended 90" version of the Taigo ad below:
Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Taigo discussion at 10:06):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better?
