Gupta brothers' extradition might take longer, warns Prof Benson





The extradition of Rajesh and Atul Gupta from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to South Africa might take longer than anticipated.

The news of their arrest broke on Monday that the Gupta brothers were arrested by the police in Dubai.

Unisa Associate Professor of police practice Bernadine Benson tells Mandy Wiener that a red notice is not a global warrant of arrest.

Red notice is not an international warrant of arrest, it is a notice to other member countries in which seeking the system to locating an arrest of an individual with the aim of having this person or persons extradited either to pay criminal charges or have fled when they are arrested. Bernadine Benson, Associate professor on police practice - Unisa

Benson has warned that the extradition process might take long.

Now South Africa mustn’t hold its breath, this is a long drawn out process because they now going to count legal arguments coming from the Gupta’s side and counted from South Africa, so it’s a long court process which must now pick off and which is why I say why we must not hold their breath but for media positive is that, something has happened in terms of having them at least being arrested. Bernadine Benson, Associate professor on police practice - Unisa

