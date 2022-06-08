



The Gupta brothers, Rajesh and Atul Gupta were recently arrested in the UAE after Interpol issued a red notice, but how long will it take for them to be extradited to South Africa?

Immigration lawyer, Gary Eisenberg tells Mandy Wiener that when it comes to extradition cases, there is no way to know how long it will take.

According to Eisenberg, once the Gupta’s legal team gets involved, the case can completely transform; and from sitting before judges, visiting different courts, and how busy the courts may be, it is impossible to know for sure how long it will take.

How long is a piece of string? It could take a year, two years, three years or four years or maybe never. Gary Eisenberg, immigration lawyer

At this point, it does not seem an extradition request has been filed in the UAE according to Eisenburg.

While we don’t know how long it will take to see the Guptas in court, Eisenberg said that we have seen a great deal of cooperation which has led to the arrest and that our NPA has enormous resources, which will hopefully keep this process moving quickly.

Already we can see the machine of cooperation working, which is something we never saw before, especially in this particular case… So, whatever is happening now belongs to a confluence of factors including good fortune for the South African government, and we hope that those wheels continue to turn quickly. Gary Eisenberg, immigration lawyer

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How long will the extradition of the Guptas take?