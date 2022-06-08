Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : The Big South South African Squeeze
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 17:10
EWN: Media tour Medupi- Medupi generator coming on line won't prevent loadshedding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter
Today at 17:20
McCain bringing Farms of the future project to SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mark du Plessis , McCain Director of Agriculture
Today at 18:09
Spar records an increased in turnover by 7.7% to R43.8 billion & plans to expand its promotional calendar in order to attract cash strapped consumers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brett Botten - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 18:12
Business Confidence Index drops to levels seen in 2021 as current business conditions are seen as unsatisfactory
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpho Molopyane - Economist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
How Umatie is changing perceptions around the sale of baby food
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anna Olivier - co-owner of Umatie
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Are South Africans likely to buy electric vehicles any time soon?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja - Automatic flight cancelations
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Nolo Thobejane, KFC Africa's head
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nolo Thobejane - Head of sub-Saharan Africa, at KFC Africa.
Ledwaba's court application against Safa seeks to limit presidential terms

8 June 2022 4:12 PM
by Mawande Mateza
Tags:
Danny Jordaan
South African Football Association
CAF
Ria Ledwaba

Ria Ledwaba has decided to file a court application against SAFA's presidential elections.

South African Football Association (Safa) presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba announced the approval of her candidacy during a media briefing on Wednesday.

Ledwaba's was due to make the revelation in May, but she was previously blocked from doing so.

She is running against incumbent, Danny Jordaan, and Solly Mohlabeng for the top job in the South African football fraternity.

Ledwaba confirmed that she and her team had lodged papers with the court and a process was underway to prevent the SAFA elections from happening on June 25.

She alleged that constitutional changes were made at a Safa meeting in March to shore up Jordaan’s position as president.

Ledwaba’s presidential campaign has proven popular with ex-players as it focuses on a player-centered manifesto.

Moreover, grassroots football is the cornerstone of Ledwaba's campaign.

She wants legends of the game to be involved in schools’ football in collaboration with teachers.

The ex-Safa vice president said the game was underfunded and at its lowest levels.

She added that the current administration was not doing enough to safekeep money meant for the sport but used it lined up the pockets of executives.

The campaign has also advocated for reviving the women’s committee at Safa- which would be run by women with sole purpose of empowerment at all the levels of the game.

“South African football needs change. We need to move away from a problematic organisation to a winning organisation,” said an impassioned Ria Ledwaba

The former Ria Stars owner said her reasons for running are not aligned with self-interest but to ensure that things were smoother for future generations that wanted to get into football administration.

While calling Safa a problematic organisation that basked in past glory, she ventilated her wish to develop a progressive, winning culture within the organisation - noting that it would begin with abiding by the association's constitution.

Listen to the full audio below:




