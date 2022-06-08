Going for a procedure that needs anaesthesia? Here's why there's no need to fear

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - How to identify if your "goal" is really a goal - or just a wish
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Business confidence takes a knock despite encouraging growth figures Bruce Whitfield talks to Rand Merchant Bank economist Mpho Molopyane about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index for Q2. 8 June 2022 7:46 PM
WATCH: Shocking video showing a man called Jaco Swart assaulting wife surfaces Warning: Video contains graphic visuals. Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 June 2022 8:55 AM
Jacob Zuma given permission to privately prosecute Advocate Billy Downer The KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions said that Zuma’s accusations against Downer did not have enough evidence but Zum... 8 June 2022 6:45 AM
View all Local
How long will the extradition of the Guptas take? Mandy Wiener speaks to immigration lawyer, Gary Eisenberg, for more. 8 June 2022 2:14 PM
Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of Billy Downer will go ahead, says foundation This comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday announced it had issued a nolle prosequi certificate in the m... 8 June 2022 8:12 AM
Cleaning up: SA advertising, PR industry urged to ditch fossil fuel clients Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Horn, South Africa Country Director at Clean Creatives. 7 June 2022 9:24 PM
View all Politics
Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show. 8 June 2022 9:12 PM
Business confidence takes a knock despite encouraging growth figures Bruce Whitfield talks to Rand Merchant Bank economist Mpho Molopyane about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index for Q2. 8 June 2022 7:46 PM
Electric vehicles are coming whether Eskom is ready or not South Africa might be behind on the electric vehicle transformation, but things are beginning to change. 8 June 2022 7:15 PM
View all Business
Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show. 8 June 2022 9:12 PM
'Your favourite Spar now online' - Spar makes big move into home deliveries The Money Show interviews Group CEO Brett Botten about Spar's half-year results and revamp plans. 8 June 2022 6:42 PM
Going for a procedure that needs anaesthesia? Here's why there's no need to fear Relebogile Mabotja speaks to academic head of the Department of Anaesthesiology at Wits and Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Motsh... 8 June 2022 5:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ledwaba's court application against Safa seeks to limit presidential terms Ria Ledwaba has decided to file a court application against SAFA's presidential elections. 8 June 2022 4:12 PM
WATCH: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 June 2022 9:38 AM
Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hair 5 June 2022 11:03 AM
View all Sport
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: I hope Will and Chris Rock will heal and talk it out - Jada Pinkett Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2022 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 8 June 2022 11:11 AM
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite. 7 June 2022 2:31 PM
Tech Tuesday: The battle for free speech on social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak, about a controversial social media law in Texas. 7 June 2022 11:13 AM
View all World
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Africa
You have be cold-hearted to not support idea of basic income grant – Whitfield The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein of the Centre for Development and Enterprise. 8 June 2022 1:59 PM
'ANC government is privatising just about everything in South Africa' Mandy Wiener interviews Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist at the Efficient Group. 7 June 2022 3:16 PM
Nothing wrong with transacting in cash - Wildlife Ranching South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Charles De Wet (Tax Executive, ENSAfrica) and Ruan Nel, Director of Wildlife Ranching South Africa. 7 June 2022 12:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Going for a procedure that needs anaesthesia? Here's why there's no need to fear

8 June 2022 5:46 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Anaesthesia
Anesthesiologists

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to academic head of the Department of Anaesthesiology at Wits and Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Motshabi Chakane, about anaesthesia.

For a procedure that sometimes completely inhibits your body, going under an anaesthetic can be a little scary.

However, fret not, because though there are complications just like any medical procedure, going under should not be a cause for your blood pressure going up. Here's all you need to know.

Defined as a procedure that pushes the body into a state of unconsciousness, anaesthesia has its roots in 3400 BC with the use of opium to induce its effects, but has since had a number of developments.

There are three main types:

  • general anesthesia - used for major operations with analgesics to aid with pain management;
  • IV/monitored sedation - used for minimally invasive procedures; and
  • regional anesthesia - used to make on particular parts of the body unconscious while you remain conscious.

There are two main ways of administer it:

  • intravenous administration; and
  • volatile induction, which is used more commonly with pediatric patients.

Though uncommon, pre-existing conditions and allergies to medication could potential lead the body to collapse if not acutely monitored by the anesthesiologist.

The primary responsibilities of anesthesiologists are:

  • Do a risk assessment of the patient prior to the administration of the anaesthetic;
  • Administer the required drugs;
  • Mitigate any potential complications that may arise during the procedure; and
  • Overall, just make sure that the procedure is running smoothly.



8 June 2022 5:46 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Anaesthesia
Anesthesiologists

More from Lifestyle

Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey

8 June 2022 9:12 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Your favourite Spar now online' - Spar makes big move into home deliveries

8 June 2022 6:42 PM

The Money Show interviews Group CEO Brett Botten about Spar's half-year results and revamp plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki becomes South Africa’s best-selling car

8 June 2022 4:54 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to motoring journalist, Ernest Page.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Deaf Association welcomes Barbie's disability range

8 June 2022 4:44 PM

The brand includes a Barbie with a behind-the-ear hearing aid and a Barbie with a prosthetic leg, plus, a Ken doll with vitiligo, a condition where the skin loses pigmentation and appears blotchy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Comair refunds and the best place to buy groceries

8 June 2022 4:35 PM

Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about the options for consumers who had purchased Comair tickets, which are invalid, and the most affordable shop for grocery shopping.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to feed your family nutritious food on a budget

8 June 2022 3:21 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irene Labuschagne, Principle Dietitian at the Nutrition Information Centre at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones

8 June 2022 11:11 AM

Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Orangutan grabbing man at the zoo goes viral

8 June 2022 8:44 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From reels to finstas: A guide to keeping your children safe on Instagram

8 June 2022 6:13 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Dean McCoubrey, founder of social media education and training platform My Social Life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Auction offers a rare opportunity to own something from Irma Stern

8 June 2022 6:11 AM

Pippa Hudson interviews Kirsty Colledge, head of the art department Strauss & Co in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'State has engaged some of SA's top legal experts to expedite Gupta extradition'

Business Politics Local

How is Comair's grounding affecting domestic travellers?

Business

Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of Billy Downer will go ahead, says foundation

Politics

Gupta brothers' extradition might take longer, warns Prof Benson

EWN Highlights

President Ramaphosa appoints Owen Rogers as a ConCourt judge

8 June 2022 7:59 PM

EFF rejects Ismail Momoniat's appointment as acting DG at Treasury

8 June 2022 7:40 PM

Mabuza says govt will have a chance to consider W.H.O's pandemic treaty

8 June 2022 7:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA