Consumer Talk: Comair refunds and the best place to buy groceries
With the rising cost of living in South Africa, consumers are looking at ways to stretch their budgets by paying attention to where their money goes.
Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about the options for consumers who had purchased Comair tickets, which are now invalid, and the most affordable shop for grocery shopping.
COMAIR REFUNDS
Many consumers were left frustrated after Comair announced it would be grounding flights shortly after holding a ticket sale.
However, Comair later announced that consumer who had purchased flight tickets on sale, on 31 May, would be refunded by the end of this week.
Unfortunately, refunds are not yet being issued for flights bought on other dates, and travellers may have to wait for up to ten weeks to receive their money.
GROCERY SHOPPING
With a variety of grocers, consumers have the luxury of choosing the one that suits their pocket.
Just Money recently conducted a study comparing the cost of thirteen similar basic items across three different supermarkets, Pick n' Pay, Checkers and Woolworths, in different suburbs in Cape Town.
The grocery basket was the cheapest at Pick n’ Pay, followed closely by Checkers, and Woolworths was the most expensive.
While it may be cheapest at Pick n’ Pay, it is also important to note the value for money and quality of food which may be slightly better at Woolworths.
It is helpful to have a guide, especially in the difference in prices on identical items.
According to Knowler, one great investment for consumers looking to save on grocery costs in the long run is an air fryer.
With the cost of oil going up by 53%, buying an air fryer can result in long term savings as it reduces the need for cooking oil.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Consumer Talk: Comair refunds and the best place to buy groceries
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/grocery_shopping.html?sti=lwwi8l41opxwgon888|&mediapopup=80342773
More from Lifestyle
Suzuki becomes South Africa’s best-selling car
Pippa Hudson speaks to motoring journalist, Ernest Page.Read More
SA Deaf Association welcomes Barbie's disability range
The brand includes a Barbie with a behind-the-ear hearing aid and a Barbie with a prosthetic leg, plus, a Ken doll with vitiligo, a condition where the skin loses pigmentation and appears blotchy.Read More
How to feed your family nutritious food on a budget
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irene Labuschagne, Principle Dietitian at the Nutrition Information Centre at Stellenbosch University.Read More
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones
Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.Read More
WATCH: Orangutan grabbing man at the zoo goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
From reels to finstas: A guide to keeping your children safe on Instagram
Pippa Hudson speaks to Dean McCoubrey, founder of social media education and training platform My Social Life.Read More
Auction offers a rare opportunity to own something from Irma Stern
Pippa Hudson interviews Kirsty Colledge, head of the art department Strauss & Co in Cape Town.Read More
How big is Irish dancing in South Africa?
Ray White spoke to the owner of Duncan studio Susan Theron about Irish dancing in our country.Read More
Ladles of Love plans to go big for Mandela Day
Ray White speaks to Ladles of Love founder, Danny Diliberto, about the organisation fighting hunger in Gauteng and the Western Cape.Read More