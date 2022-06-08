Consumer Talk: Comair refunds and the best place to buy groceries





With the rising cost of living in South Africa, consumers are looking at ways to stretch their budgets by paying attention to where their money goes.

Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about the options for consumers who had purchased Comair tickets, which are now invalid, and the most affordable shop for grocery shopping.

COMAIR REFUNDS

Many consumers were left frustrated after Comair announced it would be grounding flights shortly after holding a ticket sale.

However, Comair later announced that consumer who had purchased flight tickets on sale, on 31 May, would be refunded by the end of this week.

Unfortunately, refunds are not yet being issued for flights bought on other dates, and travellers may have to wait for up to ten weeks to receive their money.

GROCERY SHOPPING

With a variety of grocers, consumers have the luxury of choosing the one that suits their pocket.

Just Money recently conducted a study comparing the cost of thirteen similar basic items across three different supermarkets, Pick n' Pay, Checkers and Woolworths, in different suburbs in Cape Town.

The grocery basket was the cheapest at Pick n’ Pay, followed closely by Checkers, and Woolworths was the most expensive.

While it may be cheapest at Pick n’ Pay, it is also important to note the value for money and quality of food which may be slightly better at Woolworths.

It is helpful to have a guide, especially in the difference in prices on identical items.

According to Knowler, one great investment for consumers looking to save on grocery costs in the long run is an air fryer.

With the cost of oil going up by 53%, buying an air fryer can result in long term savings as it reduces the need for cooking oil.

